CHEF’S ALL ABILITIES UK, Stoke-On-Trent. Why not relocate to the UK? We can help you. Full time Permanent and Temporary Contracts available. Busy country pub in Bagnall, Stoke-on-Trent. Serving quality dishes using fresh ingredients, in a dynamic, fast-moving environment. You will be working with a friendly team who will support and help with your relocation, we will provide training, and alongside a competitive salary we offer a share of gratuities, staff meals and company pension. Please contact by email info@staffordarms.com or call 0044 1782 502266.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





DOUBLE BED including bedside tables, 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.





BLACK COFFEE TABLE, good condition, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





SUPER DUPLEX near the centre of Sóller. Approx. 134 m², fitted kitchen, living/ dining area with access to the terrace, underfloor heating, air conditioning, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), pool, underground car park, ready to move in. 495,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





HOUSE TO RENOVATE in the heart of Sóller, only 2 minutes from the main square. Approx. 103 m², 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, ideal for those who wish to realise their own ideas for refurbishment. 240,000 €. casasmallorca. com - Tel. 698-928164.





WITH SEA VIEWS, located near Deia, approx. 214 m², spacious living areas, kitchen, heating, wood stove, terrace, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, garden, pool, land, parking, modernised in 2007 and clad with natural stone. 1,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



