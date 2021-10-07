CHEF’S ALL ABILITIES UK, Stoke-On-Trent. Why not relocate to the UK? We can help you. Full time Permanent and Temporary Contracts available. Busy country pub in Bagnall, Stoke-on-Trent. Serving quality dishes using fresh ingredients, in a dynamic, fast-moving environment. You will be working with a friendly team who will support and help with your relocation, we will provide training, and alongside a competitive salary we offer a share of gratuities, staff meals and company pension. Please contact by email info@staffordarms.com or call 0044 1782 502266.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





DESK WITH PLUG connections attached, 35 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





BEAUTIFUL GLASS TABLE, 60 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Zoom meetings held every day – see website for details. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





IS THIS YOUR DREAM? Simple and captivatingly beautiful property in Llucalcari. Approx. 216 m², spacious living areas and dining room, rustic kitchen, pantry, 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, fireplace, sunny terrace, village and sea views. 550,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





NATURAL STONE VILLA with sea view, in a unique location overlooking the sea near Deia. Approx. 538 m², 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, large living and dining area, large fully fitted kitchen, 4 car garage, terrace with swimming pool and gorgeous sea views. 3,300,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





HISTORIC OIL MILL, large manor house with beautiful courtyard in Biniaraix in need of careful renovation to preserve original oil mill and Majorcan character. About 18,000 m² of land extends behind the property in terraces, providing magnificent views of the mountains. 5,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





A BEAUTIFUL FAMILY home in Valldemossa. approx. 694 m², spacious bright living room/ dining area, kitchen, office, wrap around terrace, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, heating, air conditioning, fireplace, garden, pool and a paddle court. Stunning property. 1,495,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for houses in the Sóller area with garden, orchard or plot, up to 1,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





APARTMENT FOR SALE in a lovely residential area of Palma Nova. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Ref. SWOPAN10311. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



