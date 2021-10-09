CHEF’S ALL ABILITIES UK, Stoke-On-Trent. Why not relocate to the UK? We can help you. Full time Permanent and Temporary Contracts available. Busy country pub in Bagnall, Stoke-on-Trent. Serving quality dishes using fresh ingredients, in a dynamic, fast-moving environment. You will be working with a friendly team who will support and help with your relocation, we will provide training, and alongside a competitive salary we offer a share of gratuities, staff meals and company pension. Please contact by email info@staffordarms.com or call 0044 1782 502266.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





BARGAIN REDUCED to 150 €, beautiful hexagon shape dining table & 4 chairs. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





SUNSEEKER APACHE 45 in perfect condition. 14 x 3 metres. Price 70,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.





PERSPEX CHAIRS, 20 € each. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 25,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





BEAUTIFUL GLASS TABLE, 60 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.



RESIDENTIAL/ BUSINESS house in Campos. Very good location with incorporated antique store. Extraordinary shop. 400 m² with 1-2 floor living area. Large terraces with patio. Renovated. Price 760,000 €. Call 601-987022.





WITH COMMERCIAL licence, in the centre of Sóller, house of approx. 200 m². 4 bedrooms, courtyard, lots of potential! 390,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.





EXCEPTIONAL TOWNHOUSE. Spacious and just a few steps from the Plaza, approx. 402 m², living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, secluded courtyard, roof covered terrace, 2 storey outbuilding, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, possibility of a pool. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COSY VILLAGE HOUSE with spectacular views of Bunyola, approx. 110 m², kitchen/ living room, roof terrace, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, heating, wood stove, possibility to apply for rental licence. 276,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





TYPICAL VILLAGE HOUSE with commercial premises in central Sóller. Approx. 349 m², large living/ dining room, kitchen with terrace access, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hydraulic tiles, antique doors, garage/ workshop with commercial space above. Ideal for entrepreneurs. 620,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





LIFE BY THE BEACH. Comfortable duplex apartment, 110 m², cosy living/ dining room, open plan kitchen, balcony, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, air conditioning, lift and underground carpark. In the center of Port Sóller, with the possibility of a tourist licence. 415,000 €. casasmallorca.com – Tel. 698-928164.





YOUR HOLIDAY HOME. A house to relax and enjoy in Port Sóller, approx. 118 m², large open plan living/ dining/ kitchen area leading to a sunny patio, roof terrace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), underfloor heating, wood burning stove, air conditioning. The house has a rental licence making it a good investment. 1,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





UNIQUE HOUSE located in Fornalutx, from the year 1260, renovated whilst retaining original details, approx. 409 m², entrance used as living/ dining room, authentic kitchen/ living area, bodega, 6 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 3 bathrooms, garden, pool, roof terrace with spectacular views. 1,295,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





EXCEPTIONAL. A historic stone house from 1578 has been revitalised to perfection into a unique, modern home of 510 m² spread over three floors, set on a plot of approx. 4,176 m², in an idyllic area of the Sóller Valley. 4,750,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





IN A SUNNY LOCATION year- round, perched on a slope above Port de Sóller, this lofty modern villa features natural stone floors and high- quality finishes. It boasts sweeping views over the mountains and port. With approximately 271 m², 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, with pool, garden and terrace, this is a luxurious holiday retreat. 2,700,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





STATELY TOWNHOUSE in the best location of Sóller’s old town, with magnificent views and lots of sun. Large rooms with high ceilings, spacious kitchen, 2 comfortable living rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, courtyard with pool, roof terrace with spectacular 360° views. Beautifully renovated for a perfect combination of old and new. 2,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



