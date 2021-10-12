1 EURO CLOTHES SALE now on at Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop, 354 Joan Miro, San Agustin (Opposite the Cala Nova Yacht club). Please pop by and support out local Cancer Charities. Plenty of bargains to be had on suits, dresses, jeans, shirts, shoes, etc. Open 10am- 2pm Monday to Saturday.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





COFFEE TABLE, 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.





DESK WITH PLUG connections attached, 35 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





SMALL WHITE DRAWER unit, 20 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views, peaceful location. Attractive 3,300 m² finca with swimming pool. Lounge/ diner and large equipped kitchen with island unit, utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden with fruit trees and pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity, own well. Viewing recommended. 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





COSTITX: Quiet area, 3,500 m² finca with small 3 bedroomed house, swimming pool, nice porch and roof terrace. Current Cédula, possibility to connect to mains electricity. Own water. 277,000 €. Ref. 9346. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





INCA: Lovely finca set in 5,000 m² of land with established trees. Charming home with great porch, living/ dining/ kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom, potential for additional sleeping area. Wooden guest house and double garage. Mains electricity, own well and underfloor heating. 250,000 €. Ref. 9581. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





WITH COMMERCIAL licence, in the centre of Sóller, house of approx. 200 m². 4 bedrooms, courtyard, lots of potential! 390,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.





EXCEPTIONAL TOWNHOUSE. Spacious and just a few steps from the Plaza, approx. 402 m², living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, secluded courtyard, roof covered terrace, 2 storey outbuilding, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, possibility of a pool. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COSY VILLAGE HOUSE with spectacular views of Bunyola, approx. 110 m², kitchen/ living room, roof terrace, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, heating, wood stove, possibility to apply for rental licence. 276,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





TYPICAL VILLAGE HOUSE with commercial premises in central Sóller. Approx. 349 m², large living/ dining room, kitchen with terrace access, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hydraulic tiles, antique doors, garage/ workshop with commercial space above. Ideal for entrepreneurs. 620,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





LIFE BY THE BEACH. Comfortable duplex apartment, 110 m², cosy living/ dining room, open plan kitchen, balcony, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, air conditioning, lift and underground carpark. In the center of Port Sóller, with the possibility of a tourist licence. 415,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



