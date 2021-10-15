MD CONSTRUCTION Alcudia: Swimming Pools and General Construction, Quality & Confidence for your project! Call Mark 606-543099.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. 4UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



1 EURO CLOTHES SALE now on at Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop, 354 Joan Miro, San Agustin (Opposite the Cala Nova Yacht club). Please pop by and support our local Cancer Charities. Plenty of bargains to be had on suits, dresses, jeans, shirts, shoes, etc. Open 10am- 2pm Monday to Saturday.





DOUBLE BED including bedside tables, 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





LARGE WARDROBE, 2.20 metres high x 2.50 metres wide x 0.45 metres deep. 200 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in Avd. Joan Miro 358, San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Daily zoom meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.





SELECTION OF RADIATORS from 15 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





EXCEPTIONAL TOWNHOUSE. Spacious and just a few steps from the Plaza, approx. 402 m², living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, secluded courtyard, roof covered terrace, 2 storey outbuilding, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, possibility of a pool. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





TYPICAL VILLAGE HOUSE with commercial premises in central Sóller. Approx. 349 m², large living/ dining room, kitchen with terrace access, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hydraulic tiles, antique doors, garage/ workshop with commercial space above. Ideal for entrepreneurs. 620,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





YOUR HOLIDAY HOME. A house to relax and enjoy in Port Sóller, approx. 118 m², large open plan living/ dining/ kitchen area leading to a sunny patio, roof terrace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), underfloor heating, wood burning stove, air conditioning. The house has a rental licence making it a good investment. 1,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





EXCEPTIONAL. A historic stone house from 1578 has been revitalised to perfection into a unique, modern home of 510 m² spread over three floors, set on a plot of approx. 4,176 m², in an idyllic area of the Sóller Valley. 4,750,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





STATELY TOWNHOUSE in the best location of Sóller’s old town, with magnificent views and lots of sun. Large rooms with high ceilings, spacious kitchen, 2 comfortable living rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, courtyard with pool, roof terrace with spectacular 360° views. Beautifully renovated for a perfect combination of old and new. 2,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views, peaceful location. Attractive 3,300 m² finca with swimming pool. Lounge/ diner and large equipped kitchen with island unit, utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden with fruit trees and pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity, own well. Viewing recommended. 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





INCA: Lovely finca set in 5,000 m² of land with established trees. Charming home with great porch, living/ dining/ kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom, potential for additional sleeping area. Wooden guest house and double garage. Mains electricity, own well and underfloor heating. 250,000 €. Ref. 9581. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



