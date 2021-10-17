DON'T MISS YOUR FAVOURITE newspaper once you are back home! If you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



PROFESSIONAL MAKE-UP for Halloween and all kinds of events. 637-991256.



MD CONSTRUCTION Alcudia: Swimming Pools and General Construction, Quality & Confidence for your project! Call Mark 606-543099.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



1 EURO CLOTHES SALE now on at Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop, 354 Joan Miro, San Agustin (Opposite the Cala Nova Yacht club). Please pop by and support our local Cancer Charities. Plenty of bargains to be had on suits, dresses, jeans, shirts, shoes, etc. Open 10am- 2pm Monday to Saturday.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





REDUCED! RED 3-SEATER SOFA. Good condition. 250 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





SUNSEEKER APACHE 45 in perfect condition. 14 x 3 metres. Reduced to 70,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





DESKTOP COMPUTER with screen, keyboard, printer & cables (no mouse). Ideal first computer. In working order, 90 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.





DESK WITH PLUG connections attached, 35 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 25,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





PUERTO POLLENSA. Fantastic first floor apartment of 200 m², central location, without neighbours above or community fees. Spacious living/ dining room, patio doors to terrace, three bedrooms (one with en suite and walk-in wardrobe) and separate bathroom. Utility room, large rear terrace. Central heating, air conditioning, ample storage. 375,000 €. Ref. 9593. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





LLUBÍ: Charming country home with pool. Elevated location, fabulous views. Two storey stone home, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, central heating. 1,275,000 €. Ref. 9598. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





BEAUTIFUL VILLAGE of Caimari, spacious detached townhouse with patio and terraces. Total construction of 220 m² over two floors with separate garage. Various sitting rooms, good sized kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Original features, beams etc. Great family home with lots of potential. 349,000 €. Ref. 9584. Call Lliteras 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





PUERTO POLLENSA. Privileged location Es Putxet with magnificent views across the Bahia. Super duplex apartment with large terraces and parking space. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, central heating/ air conditioning. Use of two swimming pools. 895,000 €. Ref. 9590. Call LLITERAS 607-455350.





INCA: Lovely finca set in 5,000 m² of land with established trees. Charming home with great porch, living/ dining/ kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom, potential for additional sleeping area. Wooden guest house and double garage. Mains electricity, own well and underfloor heating. 250,000 €. Ref. 9581. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





HOUSE FIRST LINE, direct access to the sea in Calvia. 1,464 m² plot, 687 m² house. 7,500,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





HOUSE IN SANTA PONSA, newly buily, 1,203 m² plot, 496 m² living area. 3,125,000 € (Bank valuation 3,850,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





FINCA IN LLUBI/INCA, 13,687 m² plot, 387 m² living ara. 930,000 € (Bank Valuation 1,150,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





BUSINESS UNIT IN PUERTO PORTALS. 55 m² first line with 45 m² front terrace for tables and chairs. 1,100,000 € (Bank valuation 1,900,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





VILLA IN BENDINAT 540 m² on a 1,816 m² plot. 4,200,000 € (Bank Valuation 6,200,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





HOUSE IN SON FERRER, CALVIA. 550 m² plot, 259 m² living area. Bank valuation: 603,791 €, Price: 530,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





JUST SPLENDID. Elegant 1930’s villa in Port Sóller with stunning views. Approx. 772 m², various spacious living areas, kitchen, terraces, large pool, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, summer kitchen, air conditioning, heating, fireplace, garage, 2 commercial units, high quality luxury. 6,000,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





BRIGHT AND MODERN. Turnkey townhouse project with indoor pool and garage in the heart of Sóller, just a few steps from the beautiful plaza. Approx. 561 m² over 3 floors, spacious living area with open plan kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 2 guest bathrooms, summer kitchen, lift. 1,675,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





APARTMENT FOR SALE in a lovely residential area of Palma Nova. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Ref. SWOPAN10311. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENT for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. 556,200 €. SWONSP1983D - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



