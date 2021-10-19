LOOKING FOR GARDENER/ Cleaner to maintain 5 properties, based in Sa Pobla. Yearly full time contract. Please call Ben 637-494882.



MD CONSTRUCTION Alcudia: Swimming Pools and General Construction, Quality & Confidence for your project! Call Mark 606-543099.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





RUSTIC CORNER CUPBOARD for sale, 120 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





TWO ARMCHAIRS for sale, 50 € each. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





LLUBÍ: Charming country home with pool. Elevated location, fabulous views. Two storey stone home, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, central heating. 1,275,000 €. Ref. 9598. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





PUERTO POLLENSA. Fantastic first floor apartment of 200 m², central location, without neighbours above or community fees. Spacious living/ dining room, patio doors to terrace, three bedrooms (one with en suite and walk-in wardrobe) and separate bathroom. Utility room, large rear terrace. Central heating, air conditioning, ample storage. 375,000 €. Ref. 9593. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





READY TO MOVE IN and enjoy. Completely modernised townhouse in Sóller, approx. 161 m², entrance, living room, fully equipped kitchen with access to the garden, air conditioning, double glazing, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, modern design retaining authenticity. 625,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





FAMILY HOUSE in the fishing quarter of Port Sóller. Approx. 193 m², living/ dining room, open plan kitchen leading to a large terrace, 3 bedrooms (one with patio), 1 bathroom, an independent apartment with integrated kitchen and bathroom, ideal for guests. 870,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for apartments and studios in Puerto Sóller, with terrace and views, up to 300,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





SUNNY AND IDYLLIC PLACE on the outskirts of Sóller. A completely renovated country house in the middle of a lemon garden, approx. 461 m², 2 living rooms, 2 kitchens, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, air conditioning, parking. 1,750,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



