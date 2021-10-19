LOOKING FOR GARDENER/ Cleaner to maintain 5 properties, based in Sa Pobla. Yearly full time contract. Please call Ben 637-494882.
MD CONSTRUCTION Alcudia: Swimming Pools and General Construction, Quality & Confidence for your project! Call Mark 606-543099.
REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com
CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com
UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com
RUSTIC CORNER CUPBOARD for sale, 120 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.
AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.
TWO ARMCHAIRS for sale, 50 € each. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
LLUBÍ: Charming country home with pool. Elevated location, fabulous views. Two storey stone home, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, central heating. 1,275,000 €. Ref. 9598. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com
PUERTO POLLENSA. Fantastic first floor apartment of 200 m², central location, without neighbours above or community fees. Spacious living/ dining room, patio doors to terrace, three bedrooms (one with en suite and walk-in wardrobe) and separate bathroom. Utility room, large rear terrace. Central heating, air conditioning, ample storage. 375,000 €. Ref. 9593. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com
READY TO MOVE IN and enjoy. Completely modernised townhouse in Sóller, approx. 161 m², entrance, living room, fully equipped kitchen with access to the garden, air conditioning, double glazing, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, modern design retaining authenticity. 625,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
FAMILY HOUSE in the fishing quarter of Port Sóller. Approx. 193 m², living/ dining room, open plan kitchen leading to a large terrace, 3 bedrooms (one with patio), 1 bathroom, an independent apartment with integrated kitchen and bathroom, ideal for guests. 870,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
WE ARE URGENTLY looking for apartments and studios in Puerto Sóller, with terrace and views, up to 300,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
SUNNY AND IDYLLIC PLACE on the outskirts of Sóller. A completely renovated country house in the middle of a lemon garden, approx. 461 m², 2 living rooms, 2 kitchens, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, air conditioning, parking. 1,750,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
Today's Bargains!
LOOKING FOR GARDENER/ Cleaner to maintain 5 properties, based in Sa Pobla. Yearly full time contract. Please call Ben 637-494882.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.
Currently there are no comments.