LOOKING FOR GARDENER/ Cleaner to maintain 5 properties, based in Sa Pobla. Yearly full time contract. Please call Ben 637-494882.
MD CONSTRUCTION Alcudia: Swimming Pools and General Construction, Quality & Confidence for your project! Call Mark 606-543099.
PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.
REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com
ROUND DINING TABLE plus 6 chairs, 110 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com
CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com
COMPLETE KING SIZE BED, 250 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.
UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.
COFFEE TABLE, 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info
ADVERTISING HOTLINE! To place an advert quickly and easily call 971-788405 with your text and Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card details.
BEAUTIFUL VILLAGE of Caimari, spacious detached townhouse with patio and terraces. Total construction of 220 m² over two floors with separate garage. Various sitting rooms, good sized kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Original features, beams etc. Great family home with lots of potential. 349,000 €. Ref. 9584. Call Lliteras 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com
PUERTO POLLENSA. Privileged location Es Putxet with magnificent views across the Bahia. Super duplex apartment with large terraces and parking space. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, central heating/ air conditioning. Use of two swimming pools. 895,000 €. Ref. 9590. Call LLITERAS 607-455350.
TOWNHOUSE with commercial use in the heart of Sóller, approx. 378 m², constructed area of open space on 3 floors, previously solely used as a shop and office space. Realise your own ideas, everything is possible including a combination of living and working in one building, huge roof terrace, 2/ 3 parking spaces. 535,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
FANTASTIC PROPERTY! Historic, emblematic house in Fornalutx, approx. 1,562 m², various sitting rooms, kitchen, terraces, beautiful courtyard, 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, central heating, fireplace, enchanting garden. Possibility of designing an exceptional hotel or mansion. 3,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
A BEAUTIFUL FAMILY home in a quiet, residential area in Valldemossa, approx. 694 m², spacious bright living room/ dining area, kitchen, office, wrap around terrace on both levels, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, heating, air conditioning, fireplace, garden, pool and a paddle court. Stunning property! 1,495,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
SUPER DUPLEX near the centre of Sóller. Approx. 134 m², fitted kitchen, living/ dining area with access to the terrace, underfloor heating, air conditioning, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), pool, underground car park, ready to move in. 495,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
JUST SPLENDID. Elegant 1930’s villa in Port Sóller with stunning views. Approx. 772 m², various spacious living areas, kitchen, terraces, large pool, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, summer kitchen, air conditioning, heating, fireplace, garage, 2 commercial units, high quality luxury. 6,000,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
BRIGHT AND MODERN. Turnkey townhouse project with indoor pool and garage in the heart of Sóller, just a few steps from the beautiful plaza. Approx. 561 m² over 3 floors, spacious living area with open plan kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 2 guest bathrooms, summer kitchen, lift. 1,675,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
