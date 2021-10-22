LOOKING FOR GARDENER/ Cleaner to maintain 5 properties, based in Sa Pobla. Yearly full time contract. Please call Ben 637-494882.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





PERSPEX CHAIRS, 20 € each. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





DESKTOP COMPUTER with screen, keyboard, printer & cables (no mouse). Ideal first computer. In working order, 90 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Daily zoom meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.





WOODEN DINING TABLE with 6 chairs 350 €. Matching sideboard 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





PUERTO POLLENSA. Privileged location Es Putxet with magnificent views across the Bahia. Super duplex apartment with large terraces and parking space. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, central heating/ air conditioning. Use of two swimming pools. 895,000 €. Ref. 9590. Call LLITERAS 607-455350.





BEAUTIFUL VILLAGE of Caimari, spacious detached townhouse with patio and terraces. Total construction of 220 m² over two floors with separate garage. Various sitting rooms, good sized kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Original features, beams etc. Great family home with lots of potential. 349,000 €. Ref. 9584. Call Lliteras 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





BRIGHT AND MODERN. Turnkey townhouse project with indoor pool and garage in the heart of Sóller, just a few steps from the beautiful plaza. Approx. 561 m² over 3 floors, spacious living area with open plan kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 2 guest bathrooms, summer kitchen, lift. 1,675,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





JUST SPLENDID. Elegant 1930’s villa in Port Sóller with stunning views. Approx. 772 m², various spacious living areas, kitchen, terraces, large pool, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, summer kitchen, air conditioning, heating, fireplace, garage, 2 commercial units, high quality luxury. 6,000,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





SUPER DUPLEX near the centre of Sóller. Approx. 134 m², fitted kitchen, living/ dining area with access to the terrace, underfloor heating, air conditioning, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), pool, underground car park, ready to move in. 495,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





A BEAUTIFUL FAMILY home in a quiet, residential area in Valldemossa, approx. 694 m², spacious bright living room/ dining area, kitchen, office, wrap around terrace on both levels, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, heating, air conditioning, fireplace, garden, pool and a paddle court. Stunning property! 1,495,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



