LOOKING FOR GARDENER/ Cleaner to maintain 5 properties, based in Sa Pobla. Yearly full time contract. Please call Ben 637-494882.



PROFESSIONAL MAKE-UP for Halloween and all kinds of events. 637-991256.



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





CHILD'S BED WITH drawers, 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 25,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





TWO ARMCHAIRS for sale, 50 € each. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.





PERSPEX CHAIRS, 20 € each. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



RESIDENTIAL/ BUSINESS house in Campos. Very good location with incorporated antique store. Extraordinary shop. 400 m² with 1-2 floor living area. Large terraces with patio. Renovated. Price 760,000 €. Call 601-987022.





BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY stone house on the outskirts of Sóller, approx. 196 m² constructed area on a plot of 1,027 m², 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, central heating, air conditioning, pool, enchanting garden, rental licence. 1,650,000 €. Tel. 626-480530; www.casasmallorca.com





DUPLEX APARTMENT near the beach, approx. 158 m², cosy living/ dining area with exit to balcony, open plan kitchen, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, WC, air conditioning, lift, underground carpark. 415,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.





BESIDE THE SQUARE in a pedestrian street of Soller, a traditional house with a rental licence, approx. 259 m², with a terrace, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, central heating. Ready to move in. 790,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.





EXCEPTIONAL TOWNHOUSE. Spacious and just a few steps from the Plaza, approx. 402 m², living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, secluded courtyard, roof covered terrace, 2 storey outbuilding, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, possibility of a pool. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COSY VILLAGE HOUSE with spectacular views of Bunyola, approx. 110 m², kitchen/ living room, roof terrace, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, heating, wood stove, possibility to apply for rental licence. 276,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





UNIQUE HOUSE located in Fornalutx, from the year 1260, renovated whilst retaining original details, approx. 409 m², entrance used as living/ dining room, authentic kitchen/ living area, wine cellar, 6 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 3 bathrooms, garden, pool, roof terrace with spectacular views. 1,295,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for houses in the Sóller area with garden, orchard or plot, up to 1,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





HOUSE TO RENOVATE in the heart of Sóller. Townhouse with terrace only 2 minutes from the main square. Approx. 103 m², 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, ideal for those who wish to realise their own ideas for refurbishment. 240,000 €. casasmallorca. com - Tel. 698-928164.





YOUR HOLIDAY HOME. A house to relax and enjoy in Port Sóller, approx. 118 m², large open plan living/ dining/ kitchen area leading to a sunny patio, roof terrace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), underfloor heating, wood burning stove, air conditioning. The house has a rental licence making it a good investment. 1,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





STATELY TOWNHOUSE in the best location of Sóller’s old town, with magnificent views and lots of sun. Large rooms with high ceilings, spacious kitchen, 2 comfortable living rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, courtyard with pool, roof terrace with spectacular 360° views. Beautifully renovated for a perfect combination of old and new. 2,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





BEAUTIFUL VILLAGE of Caimari, spacious detached townhouse with patio and terraces. Total construction of 220 m² over two floors with separate garage. Various sitting rooms, good sized kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Original features, beams etc. Great family home with lots of potential. 349,000 €. Ref. 9584. Call Lliteras 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





PUERTO POLLENSA. Privileged location Es Putxet with magnificent views across the Bahia. Super duplex apartment with large terraces and parking space. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, central heating/ air conditioning. Use of two swimming pools. 895,000 €. Ref. 9590. Call LLITERAS 607-455350.





LLUBÍ: Charming country home with swimming pool. Elevated location, fabulous views. Two storey stone home, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, central heating. Price 1,275,000 €. Ref. 9598. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





PUERTO POLLENSA. Fantastic first floor apartment of 200 m², central location, without neighbours above or community fees. Spacious living/ dining room, patio doors to terrace, three bedrooms (one with en suite and walk- in wardrobe) and separate bathroom. Utility room, large rear terrace. Central heating, air conditioning, ample storage. Price 375,000 €. Ref. 9593. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section in Saturday’s newspaper. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.