DON'T MISS YOUR FAVOURITE newspaper once you are back home! If you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



PROFESSIONAL MAKE-UP for Halloween and all kinds of events. 637-991256.



LOOKING FOR GARDENER/ Cleaner to maintain 5 properties, based in Sa Pobla. Yearly full time contract. Please call Ben 637-494882.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





DOUBLE BED including bedside tables, 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.





RUSTIC CORNER CUPBOARD for sale, 120 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 25,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





INCA: Lovely finca set in 5,000 m² of land with established trees. Charming home with great porch, living/ dining/ kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom, potential for additional sleeping area. Wooden guest house and double garage. Mains electricity, own well and underfloor heating. Price 250,000 €. Ref. 9581. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





PUERTO POLLENSA. Fantastic first floor apartment of 200 m², central location, without neighbours above or community fees. Spacious living/ dining room, patio doors to terrace, three bedrooms (one with en suite and walk-in wardrobe) and separate bathroom. Utility room, large rear terrace. Central heating, air conditioning, ample storage. 375,000 €. Ref. 9593. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





LLUBÍ: Charming country home with pool. Elevated location, fabulous views. Two storey stone home, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, central heating. 1,275,000 €. Ref. 9598. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





PRICE REDUCED! Costitx, 3,500 m² finca with small 3 bedroomed house, swimming pool, nice porch and roof terrace. Current Cédula, possibility to connect to mains electricity. Own water. 265,000 €. Ref. 9346. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





NEWLY BUILT VILLA IN Portals Nous, 1,604 m² plot and 623 m² living area. 8,200,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





HOUSE FIRST LINE, direct access to the sea in Calvia. 1,464 m² plot, 687 m² house. 7,500,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





HOUSE IN SANTA PONSA, newly buily, 1,203 m² plot, 496 m² living area. 3,125,000 € (Bank valuation 3,850,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





FINCA IN LLUBI/INCA, 13,687 m² plot, 387 m² living ara. 930,000 € (Bank Valuation 1,150,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





BUSINESS UNIT IN PUERTO PORTALS. 55 m² first line with 45 m² front terrace for tables and chairs. 1,100,000 € (Bank valuation 1,900,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





VILLA IN BENDINAT 540 m² on a 1,816 m² plot. 4,200,000 € (Bank Valuation 6,200,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





HOUSE IN SON FERRER, CALVIA. 550 m² plot, 259 m² living area. Bank valuation: 603,791 €, Price: 530,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY stone house on the outskirts of Sóller, approx. 196 m² constructed area on a plot of 1,027 m², 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, central heating, air conditioning, pool, enchanting garden, rental licence. 1,650,000 €. Tel. 626-480530; www.casasmallorca.com



DUPLEX APARTMENT near the beach, approx. 158 m², cosy living/ dining area with exit to balcony, open plan kitchen, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, WC, air conditioning, lift, underground carpark. 415,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.





BESIDE THE SQUARE in a pedestrian street of Soller, a traditional house with a rental licence, approx. 259 m², with a terrace, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, central heating. Ready to move in. 790,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.



COSY VILLAGE HOUSE with spectacular views of Bunyola, approx. 110 m², kitchen/ living room, roof terrace, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, heating, wood stove, possibility to apply for rental licence. 276,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





UNIQUE HOUSE located in Fornalutx, from the year 1260, renovated whilst retaining original details, approx. 409 m², entrance used as living/ dining room, authentic kitchen/ living area, wine cellar, 6 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 3 bathrooms, garden, pool, roof terrace with spectacular views. 1,295,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for houses in the Sóller area with garden, orchard or plot, up to 1,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





HOUSE TO RENOVATE in the heart of Sóller. Townhouse with terrace only 2 minutes from the main square. Approx. 103 m², 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, ideal for those who wish to realise their own ideas for refurbishment. 240,000 €. casasmallorca. com - Tel. 698-928164.





APARTMENT FOR SALE in a lovely residential area of Palma Nova. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Ref. SWOPAN10311. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENT for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. 556,200 €. SWONSP1983D - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



