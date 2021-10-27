PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.
REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com
BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER offers English or Spanish classes. Call Lisa on 607-742136.
ROUND DINING TABLE plus 6 chairs, 110 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com
CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com
DESK WITH PLUG connections attached, 35 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.
UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.
COFFEE TABLE, 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
LLUBÍ: Charming country home with swimming pool. Elevated location, fabulous views. Two storey stone home, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, central heating. Price 1,275,000 €. Ref. 9598. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com
PUERTO POLLENSA. Fantastic first floor apartment of 200 m², central location, without neighbours above or community fees. Spacious living/ dining room, patio doors to terrace, three bedrooms (one with en suite and walk- in wardrobe) and separate bathroom. Utility room, large rear terrace. Central heating, air conditioning, ample storage. Price 375,000 €. Ref. 9593. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com
BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY stone house on the outskirts of Sóller, approx. 196 m² constructed area on a plot of 1,027 m², 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, central heating, air conditioning, pool, enchanting garden, rental licence. 1,650,000 €. Tel. 626-480530; casasmallorca.com
DUPLEX APARTMENT near the beach, approx. 158 m², cosy living/ dining area with exit to balcony, open plan kitchen, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, WC, air conditioning, lift, underground carpark. 415,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.
BESIDE THE SQUARE in a pedestrian street of Soller, a traditional house with a rental licence, approx. 259 m², with a terrace, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, central heating. Ready to move in. 790,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.
COSY VILLAGE HOUSE with spectacular views of Bunyola, approx. 110 m², kitchen/ living room, roof terrace, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, heating, wood stove, possibility to apply for rental licence. 276,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
UNIQUE HOUSE located in Fornalutx, from the year 1260, renovated whilst retaining original details, approx. 409 m², entrance used as living/ dining room, authentic kitchen/ living area, wine cellar, 6 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 3 bathrooms, garden, pool, roof terrace with spectacular views. 1,295,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
HOUSE TO RENOVATE in the heart of Sóller. Townhouse with terrace only 2 minutes from the main square. Approx. 103 m², 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, ideal for those who wish to realise their own ideas for refurbishment. 240,000 €. casasmallorca. com - Tel. 698-928164.
