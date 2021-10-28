PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.
UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.
CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com
BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER offers English or Spanish classes. Call Lisa on 607-742136.
REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com
BARGAIN REDUCED to 150 €, beautiful hexagon shape dining table & 4 chairs. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com
AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Zoom meetings held every day – see website for details. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.
SMALL WHITE DRAWER unit, 20 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
PRICE REDUCED! Costitx, 3,500 m² finca with small 3 bedroomed house, swimming pool, nice porch and roof terrace. Current Cédula, possibility to connect to mains electricity. Own water. 265,000 €. Ref. 9346. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com
INCA: Lovely finca set in 5,000 m² of land with established trees. Charming home with great porch, living/ dining/ kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom, potential for additional sleeping area. Wooden guest house and double garage. Mains electricity, own well and underfloor heating. Price 250,000 €. Ref. 9581. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com
EXCEPTIONAL TOWNHOUSE. Spacious and just a few steps from the Plaza, approx. 402 m², living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, secluded courtyard, roof covered terrace, 2 storey outbuilding, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, possibility of a pool. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
WE ARE URGENTLY looking for houses in the Sóller area with garden, orchard or plot, up to 1,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
YOUR HOLIDAY HOME. A house to relax and enjoy in Port Sóller, approx. 118 m², large open plan living/ dining/ kitchen area leading to a sunny patio, roof terrace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), underfloor heating, wood burning stove, air conditioning. The house has a rental licence making it a good investment. 1,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
STATELY TOWNHOUSE in the best location of Sóller’s old town, with magnificent views and lots of sun. Large rooms with high ceilings, spacious kitchen, 2 comfortable living rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, courtyard with pool, roof terrace with spectacular 360° views. Beautifully renovated for a perfect combination of old and new. 2,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
Bargains for today
