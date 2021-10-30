BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER offers English or Spanish classes. Call Lisa on 607-742136.



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



HAVE YOU GOT SOME spare time on your hands? Would you like to meet new friends? Would you like to make a contribution to the wellbeing of others? We are hoping to welcome some new volunteers to our team to continue to raise funds to support those affected by cancer. If you have some time to spare between 10am and 2pm on any day(s) from Monday to Saturday then we'd love to hear from you.





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 25,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





WOODEN DINING TABLE with 6 chairs 350 €. Matching sideboard 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





BLACK COFFEE TABLE, good condition, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.





COFFEE TABLE, 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





RUSTIC FINCA in Binissalem. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 284 m², swimming pool, 7,103 m² land. 200 metres from the village. Ref. PM10110. Inmovisa.com - Tel. 971-725969.





PENTHOUSE, PALMA centre, Calle Baron de Pinopar 14, next to Ramblas. 135 m² terrace, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Top quality. Parking. Ref. PM14147. Inmovisa.com - Tel. 971-725969.





FLAT, PALMA CENTRE, Calle Baron de Pinopar 14, next to Las Ramblas. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Top quality. Parking. Ref. PM11300. Inmovisa.com Tel. 971-725969.





PRICE REDUCED! Costitx, 3,500 m² finca with small 3 bedroomed house, swimming pool, nice porch and roof terrace. Current Cédula, possibility to connect to mains electricity. Own water. 265,000 €. Ref. 9346. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





INCA: Lovely finca set in 5,000 m² of land with established trees. Charming home with great porch, living/ dining/ kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom, potential for additional sleeping area. Wooden guest house and double garage. Mains electricity, own well and underfloor heating. Price 250,000 €. Ref. 9581. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





LLUBÍ: Charming country home with swimming pool. Elevated location, fabulous views. Two storey stone home, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, central heating. Price 1,275,000 €. Ref. 9598. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





PUERTO POLLENSA. Fantastic first floor apartment of 200 m², central location, without neighbours above or community fees. Spacious living/ dining room, patio doors to terrace, three bedrooms (one with en suite and walk- in wardrobe) and separate bathroom. Utility room, large rear terrace. Central heating, air conditioning, ample storage. Price 375,000 €. Ref. 9593. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





NEWLY BUILT luxury apartments in Son Quint, Palma. Spectacular apartments under construction in a luxury residential complex only a few minutes walk from the Golf Son Quint. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





IMMACULATE 5 bedroom apartment in Pollensa. Second floor corner apartment with all local amenities a short walk away. Magnificent views of the Puig de Maria. Ref. POL11839RM. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





REMARKABLE Manor house in Campanet. 200 metres from the Plaza Major in an elevated position with a private garden, extensive plot of approx. 10,562 m², with fantastic views of the countryside and distant mountains. Ref. CAM20449. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





APARTMENT FOR SALE in a lovely residential area of Palma Nova. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Ref. SWOPAN10311. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. From 556,200 €. SWONSP1983D - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section in Saturday’s newspaper. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.



