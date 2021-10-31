DON'T MISS YOUR FAVOURITE newspaper once you are back home! If you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER offers English or Spanish classes. Call Lisa on 607-742136.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





DESKTOP COMPUTER with screen, keyboard, printer & cables (no mouse). Ideal first computer. In working order, 90 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.





RUSTIC CORNER CUPBOARD for sale, 120 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 25,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info





PERSPEX CHAIRS, 20 € each. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





POLLENSA TOWN: Lovely modern first floor apartment with lift. Quiet area. Living room with floor to ceiling glazed doors, balcony, great equipped kitchen, three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, semi furnished and four air conditioning units. Price 245,000 €. Call LLITERAS 607-455350.





LLUBÍ: Charming country home with pool. Elevated location, fabulous views. Two storey stone home, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, central heating. 1,275,000 €. Ref. 9598. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





COSTITX: Legal property, finca with 14,300 m² of land with attractive house (2004). Open- plan design, currently two sleeping areas, two bathrooms (possibility of three bedrooms). Independant stone caseta with small kitchen/ shower room. Mains electricity, permission for well and possibility of a swimming pool. Price 450,000 €. Ref. 9443. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



SELLING YOUR PROPERTY? Inmobiliaria Lliteras, API registered and established over 30 years, offers home owners a comprehensive and professional service. Our sales team, in- house lawyers and financial experts are at your disposal from listing to post completion. For prompt attention call 607-455350/ Whatsapp, email: inmobiliaria@gestorialliteras.com





PENTHOUSE, PALMA centre, Calle Baron de Pinopar 14, next to Ramblas. 135 m² terrace, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Top quality. Parking. Ref. PM14147. Inmovisa.com - Tel. 971-725969.





RUSTIC FINCA in Binissalem. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 284 m², swimming pool, 7,103 m² land. 200 metres from the village. Ref. PM10110. Inmovisa.com - Tel. 971-725969.





FLAT, PALMA CENTRE, Calle Baron de Pinopar 14, next to Las Ramblas. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Top quality. Parking. Ref. PM11300. Inmovisa.com Tel. 971-725969.





NEWLY BUILT VILLA IN Portals Nous, 1,604 m² plot and 623 m² living area. 8,200,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





HOUSE FIRST LINE, direct access to the sea in Calvia. 1,464 m² plot, 687 m² house. 7,500,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





HOUSE IN SANTA PONSA, newly built, 1,203 m² plot, 496 m² living area. 3,125,000 € (Bank valuation 3,850,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





FINCA IN LLUBI/INCA, 13,687 m² plot, 387 m² living ara. 930,000 € (Bank Valuation 1,150,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





BUSINESS UNIT IN PUERTO PORTALS. 55 m² first line with 45 m² front terrace for tables and chairs. 1,100,000 € (Bank valuation 1,900,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





VILLA IN BENDINAT 540 m² on a 1,816 m² plot. 4,200,000 € (Bank Valuation 6,200,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





HOUSE IN SON FERRER, CALVIA. 550 m² plot, 259 m² living area. Bank valuation: 603,791 €, Price: 530,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





REMARKABLE Manor house in Campanet. 200 metres from the Plaza Major in an elevated position with a private garden, extensive plot of approx. 10,562 m², with fantastic views of the countryside and distant mountains. Ref. CAM20449. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





IMMACULATE 5 bedroom apartment in Pollensa. Second floor corner apartment with all local amenities a short walk away. Magnificent views of the Puig de Maria. Ref. POL11839RM. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





APARTMENT FOR SALE in a lovely residential area of Palma Nova. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Ref. SWOPAN10311. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





NEWLY BUILT luxury apartments in Son Quint, Palma. Spectacular apartments under construction in a luxury residential complex only a few minutes walk from the Golf Son Quint. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa.From 556,200 €. SWONSP1983D - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



