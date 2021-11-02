REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER offers English or Spanish classes. Call Lisa on 607-742136.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



HAVE YOU GOT SOME spare time on your hands? Would you like to meet new friends? Would you like to make a contribution to the wellbeing of others? We are hoping to welcome some new volunteers to our team to continue to raise funds to support those affected by cancer. If you have some time to spare between 10am and 2pm on any day(s) from Monday to Saturday then we'd love to hear from you. Please call Angela at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622.





DESK WITH PLUG connections attached, 35 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.





SMALL WHITE DRAWER unit, 20 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





TWO ARMCHAIRS for sale, 50 € each. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





FLAT, PALMA CENTRE, Calle Baron de Pinopar 14, next to Las Ramblas. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Top quality. Parking. Ref. PM11300. Inmovisa.com Tel. 971-725969.





RUSTIC FINCA in Binissalem. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 284 m², swimming pool, 7,103 m² land. 200 metres from the village. Ref. PM10110. Inmovisa.com - Tel. 971-725969.





PENTHOUSE, PALMA centre, Calle Baron de Pinopar 14, next to Ramblas. 135 m² terrace, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Top quality. Parking. Ref. PM14147. Inmovisa.com - Tel. 971-725969.



SELLING YOUR PROPERTY? Inmobiliaria Lliteras, API registered and established over 30 years, offers home owners a comprehensive and professional service. Our sales team, in- house lawyers and financial experts are at your disposal from listing to post completion. For prompt attention call 607-455350/ Whatsapp, email: inmobiliaria@gestorialliteras.com





COSTITX: Legal property, finca with 14,300 m² of land with attractive house (2004). Open- plan design, currently two sleeping areas, two bathrooms (possibility of three bedrooms). Independant stone caseta with small kitchen/ shower room. Mains electricity, permission for well and possibility of a swimming pool. Price 450,000 €. Ref. 9443. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





LLUBÍ: Charming country home with swimming pool. Elevated location, fabulous views. Two storey stone home, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, central heating. Price 1,275,000 €. Ref. 9598. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





POLLENSA TOWN: Lovely modern first floor apartment with lift. Quiet area. Living room with floor to ceiling glazed doors, balcony, great equipped kitchen, three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, semi furnished and four air conditioning units. Price 245,000 €. Call LLITERAS 607-455350.



