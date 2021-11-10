PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





REDUCED! RED 3-SEATER SOFA. Good condition. 250 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





COMPLETE KING SIZE BED, 250 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.





BARGAIN REDUCED to 150 €, beautiful hexagon shape dining table & 4 chairs. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



ADVERTISING HOTLINE! To place an advert quickly and easily call 971-788405 with your text and Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card details.





NEWLY RENOVATED finca for sale in Alcudia/ Sa Pobla area. Please WhatsApp 671-417487 for more information. Price 350,000 €.





RUSTIC FINCA in Binissalem. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 284 m², swimming pool, 7,103 m² land. 200 metres from the village. Ref. PM10110. Inmovisa.com - Tel. 971-725969.





PENTHOUSE, PALMA centre, Calle Baron de Pinopar 14, next to Ramblas. 135 m² terrace, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Top quality. Parking. Ref. PM14147. Inmovisa.com - Tel. 971-725969.





BEAUTIFUL VILLAGE of Caimari, spacious detached townhouse with patio and terraces. Total construction of 220 m² over two floors with separate garage. Various sitting rooms, good sized kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Original features, beams etc. Great family home with lots of potential. 349,000 €. Ref. 9584. Call Lliteras 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





INCA: Lovely finca set in 5,000 m² land with established trees. Charming home with great porch, living/ dining/ kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom, potential for additional sleeping area. Wooden guest house and double garage. Mains electricity, own well and underfloor heating. 250,000 €. Ref. 9581. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





POLLENSA TOWN: Lovely modern first floor apartment with lift. Quiet area. Living room with floor to ceiling glazed doors, balcony, great equipped kitchen, three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, semi furnished and four air-conditioning units. 245,000 €. Call LLITERAS 607-455350.





MANCOR DE LA VAL. Fabulous country home with pool, elevated location with stunning views! Spacious open plan living/ dining room with kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Central heating, air-conditioning, mains electricity and water. 2,600 m² plot. 670,000 €. Ref. 9602. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



