

MISSING FROM BINISSALEM: MARCUS (brown male) and KAILA (black female). Please contact 684 380 276 or 971 886 913 directly if you have any sighting of them. They've been missing since Sunday 24th October and we're very worried. They are both chipped and castrated. They are medium/large build and very docile but slightly nervous. Marcus has an eye infection and needs medication, Kaila has some lower front teeth missing Please, please help bring our dogs home.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





LOVELY TABLE & 4 CHAIRS in excellent condition, subtle shade of pink colour, 150 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





RUSTIC MAJORCAN Cupboard for sale, 120 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





BLACK CHAIRS, 5 € each. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Daily zoom meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



HAVE YOU GOT SOME spare time on your hands? Would you like to meet new friends? Would you like to make a contribution to the wellbeing of others? We are hoping to welcome some new volunteers to our team to continue to raise funds to support those affected by cancer. If you have some time to spare between 10am and 2pm on any day(s) from Monday to Saturday then we'd love to hear from you. Please call Angela at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622.





PRICE REDUCED! Pollensa Town: Lovely modern first floor apartment with lift. Quiet area. Living room with floor to ceiling glazed doors, balcony, great equipped kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, semi furnished and four air conditioning units. Price 230,000 €. Ref. 9609. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350.





MANCOR DE LA VAL. Fabulous country home with swimming pool in an elevated location with stunning views! Spacious open plan living/ dining room with kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Central heating, air conditioning, mains electricity and water. 2,600 m² of plot. Price 670,000 €. Ref. 9602. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





LLOSETA, OLD STONE two storey end terrace home with front garden. Semi- renovated maintaining lots of the original features and character. New roof. Living/ dining room, kitchen, utility with shower/ WC, wine cellar, spacious bathroom and three large sleeping areas. Rear terrace and construction. Private parking and posibility of small swimming pool. Price 295,000 €. Details call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



