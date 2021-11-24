SECRETARY WITH EXPERIENCE. We are looking for a bilingual secretary with experience working in a professional office. The post includes attending to clients, communicating with local council and property register offices, typing contracts and updating the data base. Please send CV with letter of introduction to info@maricunningham.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





COFFEE TABLE, 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





LOVELY TABLE & 4 CHAIRS in excellent condition, subtle shade of pink colour, 150 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.





LOUNGE DRAWER and cupboard unit, 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



ADVERTISING HOTLINE! To place an advert quickly and easily call 971-788405 with your text and Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card details.





APARTMENT FOR SALE in a lovely residential area of Palma Nova. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Ref. SWOPAN10311. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





REMARKABLE Manor house in Campanet. 200 metres from the Plaza Major in an elevated position with a private garden, extensive plot of approx. 10,562 m², with fantastic views of the countryside and distant mountains. Ref. CAM20449. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





IMMACULATE 5 bedroom apartment in Pollensa. Second floor corner apartment with all local amenities a short walk away. Magnificent views of the Puig de Maria. Ref. POL11839RM. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





NEWLY BUILT luxury apartments in Son Quint, Palma. Spectacular apartments under construction in a luxury residential complex only a few minutes walk from the Golf Son Quint. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





LLOSETA: Charming stone two storey end terrace home with 191 m² front garden. Semi- renovated maintaining lots of the original features and character. Living/ dining room, kitchen, utility with shower/ WC, wine cellar, spacious bathroom and three large bedrooms. Rear terrace with small construction. Private parking and posibility of swimming pool. Price 295,000 €. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





COSTITX: Legal property, finca with 14,300 m² of land with attractive house (2004). Open- plan design, currently two sleeping areas, two bathrooms (possibility of three bedrooms). Independant stone caseta with small kitchen/ shower room. Mains electricity, permission for well and possibility of a swimming pool. Pice 450,000 €. Ref. 9443. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





INCA: Lovely finca set in 5,000 m² of land with established trees. Charming home with great porch, living/ dining/ kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom, potential for additional 'loft' sleeping area. Wooden guest house and garage. Mains electricity, own well and underfloor heating. Price 250,000 €. Ref. 9581. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





LLUBÍ: Charming country home with swimming pool set in almost 16,000 m² of land. Elevated location, fabulous views. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, central heating. Price 1,275,000 €. Ref. 9598. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



