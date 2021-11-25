SEEKING HOUSEKEEPER to work at a family home in Central Palma and Gstaad from December 2021. Must have full drivers license, fully vaccinated and basic cooking skills. Accommodation will be provided Email: housekeepingpalma@gmail.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



HAVE YOU GOT SOME spare time on your hands? Would you like to meet new friends? Would you like to make a contribution to the wellbeing of others? We are hoping to welcome some new volunteers to our team to continue to raise funds to support those affected by cancer. If you have some time to spare between 10am and 2pm on any day(s) from Monday to Saturday then we'd love to hear from you. Please call Angela at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622.





REDUCED! RED 3-SEATER SOFA. Good condition. 250 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





PERSPEX CHAIRS, 20 € each. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Zoom meetings held every day – see website for details. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





RUSTIC MAJORCAN Cupboard for sale, 120 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





COSTITX: Legal property, finca with 14,300 m² of land with attractive house (2004). Open- plan design, currently two sleeping areas, two bathrooms (possibility of three bedrooms). Independant stone caseta with small kitchen/ shower room. Mains electricity, permission for well and possibility of a swimming pool. Pice 450,000 €. Ref. 9443. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





LLUBÍ: Charming country home with swimming pool set in almost 16,000 m² of land. Elevated location, fabulous views. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, central heating. Price 1,275,000 €. Ref. 9598. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



