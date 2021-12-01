PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





CHRISTMAS POP-UP SHOP. Christmas is just around the corner and we have a great selection of gifts, decorations, cuddly toys and stocking fillers etc. in our Calanova Cancer Care Christmas Pop-Up shop in San Agustin. Why not pop along and pick up a bargain. Located near the Charity Shop on the opposite corner. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 11am to 3pm, Friday and Saturday 11am to 5pm. On Monday and Tuesday ask at the Charity Shop. Donations of decorations, good as new toys, etc welcome. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





BABY CHANGING UNIT with drawers, in good condition, 90 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.





SWEDISH STORAGE UNIT, expensive make, only 65 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



ADVERTISING HOTLINE! To place an advert quickly and easily call 971-788405 with your text and Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card details.





SELECTION OF RADIATORS from 15 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





DELIGHTFUL COUNTRY home with holiday rental license in the peaceful surroundings of Maria de la Salud. Ref. SAM52541. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





REFURBISHED TOWNHOUSE with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BRIGHT APARTMENT for sale in Puerto Portals, located in a front line residential complex with direct access to the beach and the sea through a private gate. Just few steps away from the elegant marina with the luxury shops and excellent restaurants. Ref. SWOPOR10284. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





FANTASTIC 4 BEDROOM apartment for sale in the peaceful residential area of Palma Nova. Ref. SWOPAN10332. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





STYLISH SEMI- DETACHED villa for sale, close to Playa de Muro in Alcudia. Ref. ALC4818PTP1. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



