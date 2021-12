CHRISTMAS POP-UP SHOP. Christmas is just around the corner and we have a great selection of gifts, decorations, cuddly toys and stocking fillers etc. in our Calanova Cancer Care Christmas Pop-Up shop in San Agustin. Why not pop along and pick up a bargain. Located near the Charity Shop on the opposite corner. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 11am to 3pm, Friday and Saturday 11am to 5pm. On Monday and Tuesday ask at the Charity Shop. Donations of decorations, good as new toys, etc welcome. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





SELECTION OF PICTURES and paintings from 10 € on show at our new furniture shop. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Zoom meetings held every day – see website for details. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





BRAND NEW JUNKERS Gas water heater, 200 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





LUXURY SEA VIEW VILLA with rental license for sale, in an elevated location with panoramic views over the Bay and the whole Puerto Pollensa area. Ref. PTP40119RM. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





BRIGHT APARTMENT for sale in Puerto Portals, located in a front line residential complex with direct access to the beach and the sea through a private gate. Just few steps away from the elegant marina with the luxury shops and excellent restaurants. Ref. SWOPOR10284. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





STYLISH SEMI- DETACHED villa for sale, close to Playa de Muro in Alcudia. Ref. ALC4818PTP1. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





NEWLY BUILT luxury apartments in Son Quint, Palma. Spectacular apartments under construction in a luxury residential complex only a few minutes walk from the Golf Son Quint. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com