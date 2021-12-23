

FOR SALE: Jukebox Rowe-Ami 70's model. Fully loaded plus a spare selection. Needs some attention so no reasonable offer refused. Tel. 659-323130.





CHRISTMAS POP-UP SHOP. Christmas is just around the corner and we have a great selection of gifts, decorations, cuddly toys and stocking fillers etc. in our Calanova Cancer Care Christmas Pop-Up shop in San Agustin. Why not pop along and pick up a bargain. Located near the Charity Shop on the opposite corner. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 11am to 3pm, Friday and Saturday 11am to 5pm. On Monday and Tuesday ask at the Charity Shop. Donations of decorations, good as new toys, etc welcome. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





REDUCED! WOOD dining table with 6 chairs 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Zoom meetings held every day – see website for details. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





REFURBISHED TOWNHOUSE with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. Ref. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





NEWLY BUILT luxury apartments in Son Quint, Palma. Spectacular apartments under construction in a luxury residential complex only a few minutes walk from the Golf Son Quint. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





REMARKABLE Manor house in Campanet. 200 metres from the Plaza Major in an elevated position with a private garden, extensive plot of approx. 10,562 m², with fantastic views of the countryside and distant mountains. Ref. CAM20449. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



