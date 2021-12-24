

FOR SALE: Jukebox Rowe-Ami 70's model. Fully loaded plus a spare selection. Needs some attention so no reasonable offer refused. Tel. 659-323130.



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





CHRISTMAS POP-UP SHOP. Christmas is just around the corner and we have a great selection of gifts, decorations, cuddly toys and stocking fillers etc. in our Calanova Cancer Care Christmas Pop-Up shop in San Agustin. Why not pop along and pick up a bargain. Located near the Charity Shop on the opposite corner. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 11am to 3pm, Friday and Saturday 11am to 5pm. On Monday and Tuesday ask at the Charity Shop. Donations of decorations, good as new toys, etc welcome. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.





STORAGE UNIT with drawers and cupboard, good condition, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



HAVE YOU GOT SOME spare time on your hands? Would you like to meet new friends? Would you like to make a contribution to the wellbeing of others? We are hoping to welcome some new volunteers to our team to continue to raise funds to support those affected by cancer. If you have some time to spare between 10am and 2pm on any day(s) from Monday to Saturday then we'd love to hear from you.





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 25,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





BABY CHANGING UNIT with drawers, in good condition, 90 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.





REDUCED TO CLEAR! Two armchairs, 35 € each. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info





RUSTIC FINCA in Binissalem. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 284 m², swimming pool, 7,103 m² land. 200 metres from the village. Ref. PM10110. Inmovisa.com - Tel. 971-725969.





PENTHOUSE, PALMA centre, Calle Baron de Pinopar 14, next to Ramblas. 135 m² terrace, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Top quality. Parking. Ref. PM14147. Inmovisa.com - Tel. 971-725969.





BRAND NEW 2 bedroom apartments on an exclusive development in Cala D´Or. This attractive development offers a variety of two bedroom apartments in a contemporary Mediterranean style with clean white exteriors, surrounded by attractive landscaped gardens; residents can enjoy use of two community pools, spacious terraces, and a fantastic location close to the marina and nearby beaches. Ref. SWOCAD10330. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





NEW ECO-FRIENDLY LOFT apartment with private patio, for sale in the Santa Catalina area of Palma. Ref. SWOPAL10106. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





BRIGHT 4 BEDROOM sea view apartment in Cas Catala with community swimming pool and landscaped gardens. Spacious, beautifully decorated, fully equipped, and ready to move in to. Ref. SWOCAS10333. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





CHARMING 3 BEDROOM Majorcan- style house with swimming pool for sale in the village Alaró. Stunning mountain views. Ref. ALA20450. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





LUXURY SEA VIEW VILLA with rental license for sale, in an elevated location with panoramic views over the Bay and the whole Puerto Pollensa area. Ref. PTP40119RM. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





REFURBISHED TOWNHOUSE with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BRIGHT APARTMENT for sale in Puerto Portals, located in a front line residential complex with direct access to the beach and the sea through a private gate. Just few steps away from the elegant marina with the luxury shops and excellent restaurants. Ref. SWOPOR10284. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





FANTASTIC 4 BEDROOM apartment for sale in the peaceful residential area of Palma Nova. Ref. SWOPAN10332. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





REMARKABLE Manor house in Campanet. 200 metres from the Plaza Major in an elevated position with a private garden, extensive plot of approx. 10,562 m², with fantastic views of the countryside and distant mountains. Ref. CAM20449. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





NEWLY BUILT luxury apartments in Son Quint, Palma. Spectacular apartments under construction in a luxury residential complex only a few minutes walk from the Golf Son Quint. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





STYLISH SEMI- DETACHED villa for sale, close to Playa de Muro in Alcudia. Ref. ALC4818PTP1. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section in Saturday’s newspaper. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.



