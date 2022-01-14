PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



LOOKING FOR FURNITURE? Why not pop along to the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Furniture Shop. A wide variety of furniture available: Beds, dining tables, coffee tables, chairs, storage units and cupboards, paintings and pictures, armchairs and sofas. You will also find a wide selection of mattresses available. Come and have a look for yourself. You will find us at Avenida Joan Miro 360, just along the road from the Charity Shop in San Agustin or call Angela on 609-848622.





HEXAGON SHAPE glass top coffee table, 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Zoom meetings held every day – see website for details. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





COUNTRY HOME with guest house, swimming pool and mountain views close to Inca, on a large plot of apporx. 8,162 m². 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Ref. INC52733. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





STYLISH SEMI- DETACHED villa for sale, close to Playa de Muro in Alcudia. Ref. ALC4818PTP1. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





FANTASTIC 4 BEDROOM apartment for sale in the peaceful residential area of Palma Nova. Ref. SWOPAN10332. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





BRIGHT APARTMENT for sale in Puerto Portals, located in a front line residential complex with direct access to the beach and the sea through a private gate. Just few steps away from the elegant marina with the luxury shops and excellent restaurants. Ref. SWOPOR10284. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





NEWLY BUILT luxury apartments in Son Quint, Palma. Spectacular apartments under construction in a luxury residential complex only a few minutes walk from the Golf Son Quint. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



