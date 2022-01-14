2014 MERCEDES BENZ 180 automatic (petrol), immaculate condition, 57,000 kms. 12,500 € o.n.o. Tel. 675-080095.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.





LADIES BICYCLE 80 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





WOODEN DINING TABLE & 6 chairs, 150 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Daily zoom meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





BABY CHANGING UNIT with drawers, in good condition, 90 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.



LOOKING FOR FURNITURE? Why not pop along to the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Furniture Shop. A wide variety of furniture available: Beds, dining tables, coffee tables, chairs, storage units and cupboards, paintings and pictures, armchairs and sofas. You will also find a wide selection of mattresses available. Come and have a look for yourself. You will find us at Avenida Joan Miro 360, just along the road from the Charity Shop in San Agustin or call Angela on 609-848622.





SPACIOUS SEAFRONT APARTMENT on the beautiful beach promenade for sale in Puerto Pollensa. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Modern open plan living and dining area with fully fitted kitchen. Ref. PTP11886. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





NEW HOUSES with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, gardens and community pool for sale, a short walk from the beach, shops and restaurants in Puerto Alcudia. Ref. PTA40667PTA2. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





COUNTRY HOME with guest house, swimming pool and mountain views close to Inca, on a large plot of apporx. 8,162 m². 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Ref. INC52733. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





FRONT LINE APARTMENT with sea views for sale in Torrenova. Located in a quiet seafront community with a communal pool, the duplex apartment offers two bedrooms with sea views, two bathrooms, a comprehensive kitchen, and a large living and dining room that opens onto a sunny terrace. Ref. SWOPAN10349. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



