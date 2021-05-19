Sports Day 2021

This year we had to make sure that sports day at The Academy International School could still be a fun, exciting and action-packed event despite the current restrictions. The flags were up, the music was playing, and colourful lanes were laid out to ensure distance during the races. Our PE teachers Ms Hannah and Mr Costa had all the activities prepared.

Although we missed having all the mums and dads cheering the children on, and taking part in the parents’ races, we are so happy that all the students had such a wonderful day. We are so proud of the amazing team spirit as all the teams cheered for their classmates.

There were egg and spoon races, skipping races, relay races, sack races and The Academy favourite – tug-o-war. The teachers will be sharing photos and videos on our online educational platform so that parents can enjoy some of the great moments of each day.

Congratulations to the YELLOW team who are this years’ Junior School Sports Day Champions!

In the senior school we had two different events, the lower secondary students and the IGCSE and IB students. We were delighted that our IB DP2 were able to take part in a race between exams!

Congratulations to the YELLOW team on becoming the overall champions of Sports Day 2021!

