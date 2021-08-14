Anglican Church in Palma

Anglican Church in Palma.

14-08-2021Shirley Roberts
Shirley Roberts

Shirley Roberts

Our church is struggling to return to ‘normal’ after all the Covid problems.

We are so happy to welcome everyone back to our building to begin the ‘new normal’. No hymnbooks mean we have to use a screen. This is encouraging us towards a new Church experience in Palma.

We need screens, computers and projections to lift our eyes upwards. To read the hymns and follow the service on screen is the start towards a joyous and VISUAL future.We have no money for any of this. The last 18 months of church closures and limited congregations has depleted our funds, we are struggling.

As friends return to worship we want to give them a new experience, Covid friendly and easy to follow.

Will you help us with our CONNECTIVITY FUND?

https://gofund.me/fd3db46f

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.