Our church is struggling to return to ‘normal’ after all the Covid problems.

We are so happy to welcome everyone back to our building to begin the ‘new normal’. No hymnbooks mean we have to use a screen. This is encouraging us towards a new Church experience in Palma.

We need screens, computers and projections to lift our eyes upwards. To read the hymns and follow the service on screen is the start towards a joyous and VISUAL future.We have no money for any of this. The last 18 months of church closures and limited congregations has depleted our funds, we are struggling.

As friends return to worship we want to give them a new experience, Covid friendly and easy to follow.

Will you help us with our CONNECTIVITY FUND?

https://gofund.me/fd3db46f