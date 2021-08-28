If you have escaped the English weather to enjoy Bank Holiday in Majorca and are looking to find new places to dine. Look no further.

I have gathered some exceptional restaurants of varying prices, each highly recommended. My personal choices for quality food in lovely surroundings.

Restaurant Guide

MONKEY STEAKHOUSE AND PIZZA, Calanova

This is a particular favourite with locals looking for a consistent excellent meal cooked with passion. It has a pretty terrace offering a harbour view combined with an inventive menu of freestyle fusion cooking, gourmet pizzas and sumptuous sizzling grills, together with their friendly and helpful personalised service. Vegetarian friendly and gluten free options. Their outstanding chopped liver pate available to order! Checkout their Facebook website for full menu. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar. From 13hr. Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939.

LA PESCADERIA DE ANDI, San Agustin

l Not only does it have a cool large panoramic roof terrace at weekends but it is now offering an exciting live music schedule: Friday nights from 20hrs Nahla Kai on guitar and vocals. Saturday from 20hrs Juanda on guitar, ukulele and vocals, Sundays from 19hrs mellow piano music with Jaime to accompany your meal experience.

La Pescaderia de Andi is an exciting new concept fish restaurant with the freshest fish and seafood delivered daily, locally sourced where possible, and cooked to perfection on their open grill. While you wait, no less than 12 delicious, innovative dishes emerge from the kitchen, including their selection of homemade breads. All included in the price of your main course. Try their new “Express” lunch menu that provides a quick, fresh and healthy lunch or snack with many dishes under 10euros.

Checkout online their special events: summer cocktails, live music, wine tasting and more www.andi.es. Bookings online or WhatsApp on 687 329 671.

MESON SON CALIU

Highly popular for its great value Spanish food. Open every day from midday. Covered and sunny terrace seating. Has an excellent chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euros quality Menu Del Dia. Saturday’s special menu at 18.50 euros is extremely popular. I enjoyed a delicious a la carte goat’s cheese salad, big enough for two, and a well-cooked quality steak. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. With reduced seating, best reserve Tel: 971680086.

THE FRENCH COFFEE SHOP

Ideal for buying tasty snacks to fill picnic baskets for boat or beach days or simply to relax at home. This popular coffee shop also serves quality breakfasts and snacks on its large terrace (by the Marineland carpark in Portals) and known island wide for its exceptional bakery. Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and perfect melt-in-the-mouth sausage rolls. Their spit roast chicken is certainly the best I have tasted. Open 8hr to 13hr Closed Sundays Tel: 678 371 419.

BISTRO 49 El Toro

At the furthest end by the roundabout. Try their inventive and tasty 16.80 euros weekday lunch menu from 13hr changes weekly and always delicious. Evening menu, starting from 21.90 euros for two courses. Plus extensive a la carte. Their excellent full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr: 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses. Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Tel: 971 234 168/666 999 018.

CHEZ NOUS, PALMA

This delightfully authentic French Restaurant offers delicious freshly prepared gastronomic dishes in the heart of Palma to eat at home or to take back to the office. A La Carte or Daily Menu on-line including traditional French specialities. From 13h. Check the website. You can order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) call 640 328 676.

EL FARO

A long-time favourite, offering consistent quality fresh fish. Elegant, comfortable table-cloth dining in the old section of Port Adriano, its large terrace offering a picturesque view of the port. A comprehensive menu all superbly cooked. I highly recommend their John Dory although everything is delicious 971 232 676 .

THE SECRET GARDEN, PORTALS NOUS

This is a great place to meet with friends and relax at any time of day in the shade of the trees. Open every day from noon, serving lunch and dinner in their delightful sunny secret garden at the back. Their highly popular, sizzling barbeque is now open in the garden at weekends from 13hr. Always a perfect place to relax and enjoy hearty food and warm service at reasonable prices. It also has a pool table and four large screens showing special sport events. Especially family friendly. Room for walk-ins but suggest you reserve. 711 013 480.

BLACKBEARDS, MAGALLUF BEACH

Chilled beachside restaurant offering the most idyllic beach setting. Serving homemade food and great Premium Cocktails with their evening menu. All day menu includes their speciality Captain Morgan BBQ Ribs. Also with 4 huge screens showing sport.

Open 7 days a week. Note a 10% resident discount when you register at www.Blackbeardsbeachbar.com/crew also for receiving birthday treats and special offers. 697 615 876.