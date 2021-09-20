Between Monday 20 September and Saturday 26 September, Age in Spain will be

sharing online content about dementia and the realities of living with the condition.

This coincides with World Alzheimer´s Day on 21 September.

Age in Spain is not a specialist dementia organisation, but the Dementia Awareness

Week is part of its mission to help older, English-speaking people in Spain live full

later lives. Dementia, is clearly a huge factor affecting their lives for some members

of the English-speaking community in Spain. Age in Spain has been fortunate to

draw on the professional expertise and personal insight of a wide range of individuals

who have written articles or recorded videos for the week.

• Age in Spain is also conducting a survey to understand more about the

challenges of living with dementia in Spain , to help it develop future

information resources and services: The survey is anonymous and should take

about 5 minutes to complete. Take the survey here.

Age in Spain Director, Helen Weir said,

“In the course of Age in Spain´s work we often come across people living with

dementia. They might be people who have dementia themselves, or those who are

caring for someone who has. Questions around dementia come up through our

residency work as well as our Casework service, where we help people who are in

particularly difficult situations. These questions show just how the realities of living

with dementia can be exacerbated by living in a different country, perhaps with a

language barrier and where the cultural perspectives and support systems are

different.”

Important : As it says on the tin, the purpose of the week is to raise awareness. If

you are currently facing urgent issues relating to dementia we urge you to seek help

through your doctor, local social services or local voluntary organisations.