It was three years ago that 41 Club Mallorca held its last Coffee Morning and the local people did not let us down this year by attending in their droves.

The owners of The Watering Hole, Santa Ponsa very kindly hosted the event and the weather was equally kind to us.

The main reason for the event to raise money for Cancer Charities in Mallorca and they will benefit by almost 4000 euros – all the money remains on this Island.

It was helped by a number of other organisation namely the Masonic Movement in Mallorca, Rotary and the Lions were in attendance. We were also supported by Mrs. Lucy Gorman and Mrs Heather Barnes from the British Consulate.

The entertainment was supplied by Izzy Newman who enthralled the attendees numbering over 200 people.

We had the traditional auction – one bottle of vintage wine named the Old Git raised over 250 euros and we had an amazing Raffle Draw all donated by local companies.

On behalf of the 41 Club we wish to thank all the supporters and the cake givers – who gave so generously.

Edward Ingram

Community Chairman

41 Club Mallorca