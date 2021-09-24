I know we all have our favourite eateries, but should you feel like trying great food somewhere different look no further, I have gathered some exceptional restaurants offering a variety of cuisine at varying prices. My personal choices for quality food in lovely surroundings.

Restaurant Guide

MESON SON CALIU

Perfect time of year for a good Menu del Dia. Highly popular for its great value Spanish food. Open every day from midday. Covered and sunny terrace seating. Has an excellent chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euros quality daily menu. Saturday’s special menu at 18.50 euros is extremely popular. However, the a la carte has plenty of offer with large portions. My goat’s cheese salad was big enough for two. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. With reduced seating, best reserve Tel: 971680086.

BISTRO 49, El Toro

Also a brilliant restaurant for a good quality value daily menu. Their inventive and tasty 16.80 euros weekday lunch menu from 1pm changes weekly and is always delicious. Evening menu, starting from 21.90 euros for two courses. A comprehensive full menu. Do check out their weekly specials online. Their excellent full Sunday Roasts from 1pm-4pm 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses. Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Situated at the furthest end by the roundabout. Tel: 971 234 168/666 999 018.

LA PESCADERIA DE ANDI, San Agustin

Try their new “Express” lunch menu that provides a quick, fresh and healthy lunch or snack with many dishes under 10euros. La Pescaderia de Andi is an exciting new concept fish restaurant with the freshest fish and seafood delivered daily, locally sourced where possible, and cooked to perfection on their open grill. While you wait, no less than 12 delicious, innovative dishes emerge from the kitchen, including their selection of homemade breads. All included in the price of your main course. Enjoy their cool panoramic roof terrace at weekends. Checkout online their special events: summer cocktails, music, wine tasting and more www.andi.es. Bookings online or WhatsApp on 687 329 671.

MONKEY STEAKHOUSE AND PIZZA, Calanova

This is a particular favourite with locals looking for a consistently good meal cooked with enthusiasm and passion. It has a pretty terrace offering a harbour view combined with an inventive menu of freestyle fusion cooking, gourmet pizzas and sumptuous sizzling grills, together with their friendly and helpful personalised service. Vegetarian friendly and gluten free options. Their outstanding chopped liver pate available to order! Checkout their Facebook website for full menu. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar. From 1pm. Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939.

BLACKBEARDS, MAGALLUF BEACH

Great fun and food music venue, from 8pm alternating four talented local musicians each night of the week. During the day, chilled beachside restaurant offering the most idyllic beach setting overlooking the island. Serving homemade food and great Premium Cocktails with their evening menu. All day menu includes their speciality Captain Morgan BBQ Ribs that my son declared the best ever. They also have 4 huge screens for clients to enjoy all top sporting events. Open 7 days a week. Note a 10% resident discount when you register at www.Blackbeardsbeachbar.com/crew also for receiving birthday treats and special offers. 697 615 876.

THE FRENCH COFFEE SHOP

Ideal for buying tasty melt-in-the-mouth snacks to fill picnic baskets for boat or beach days or to simply to relax at home to watch with Strictly. This popular coffee shop also serves quality breakfasts and snacks on its large terrace (by the Marineland carpark in Portals) and known island wide for its exceptional bakery. Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and perfect flakey sausage rolls. Their spit roast chicken is certainly the best I have tasted. Open 8am to 1pm. Closed Sundays Tel: 678 371 419.

SECRET GARDEN IN PORTALS NOUS

The perfect place to meet with friends and chill in the shade of the trees. Open every day from noon, serving lunch and dinner in their delightful sunny secret garden at the back. Their highly popular, sizzling barbeque is now open in the garden at weekends from 1pm. Always a joy to relax and enjoy hearty food and warm service at reasonable prices. It also has a pool table and four large screens showing football and special sport events. Especially family friendly. Room for walk-ins but suggest you reserve. 711 013 480.

CHEZ NOUS, PALMA

Closed this week as they relocate to fresh premises (number 7 further along the same street) this delightfully authentic French Restaurant is one to keep in your book when you are in Palma. It offers delicious freshly prepared gastronomic dishes in the heart of Palma to eat at home or to take back to the office. A La Carte or Daily Menu on-line including traditional French specialities. From 1pm. Check the website. You can order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) call 640 328 676.

A Ma Maison

This top-quality gourmet food gem, open from 1pm offers both an innovative menu del dia and an outstanding A la Carte, cooked with passion and enthusiasm by super chef Saloua. Tastes and allergies taken into account. Do please call to reserve to avoid disappointment. Tel: 971 919 697/634 906 941 saloua@tiasaloua.com