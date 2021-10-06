Autumn officially started on 22nd September but here in Mallorca “the holiday vibe” continues. Why go to the Caribbean when paradise is right here! The white sandy beaches are less crowded, the water is still warm and the average daytime temperature is still around 26 degrees. Mallorcans say that this warm temperature in autumn is called estiuet de Sant Miquel (“little Summer of Saint Michael”), Saint Michael’s day being on 29th September. This Indian Summer is another gift for Mallorcans, residents and holidaymakers, who are taking advantage of the hotel season being prolonged until the end of October.

My hubby and I got married on 11th May 2019. We were really lucky because, who would have imagined that one year later the wedding we had would have been impossible! We got married at the Sant Jaume (Saint James) church in Alcúdia (my Mallorcan grandmother’s hometown) and then we had a wonderful banquet at the Belive Grand Palace de Muro hotel, right in front of the sea.

Last year we were supposed to experience our first wedding anniversary gift on behalf of the hotel, made impossible because of Covid but now our moment had finally come! After a busy week of translations and Pronunciation Workshops because of “El Book de Amanda”, on Friday afternoon we went to Platges de Muro to enjoy our postponed wedding anniversary gift.

Not only was it wonderful to come back to our wedding venue, but lovely to be welcomed back with such kind attention by Tim, head of Public Relations. On entering our room to leave our luggage and freshen up, we found two lovely surprises: a heart shape made of rosebuds on our bed and a frosty bottle of rosé champagne. After this romantic welcome, we went straight to the pool restaurant to enjoy the special seafood paella they had prepared for us and were delighted to see the warm kind staff from our wedding: Fina (the maître), Ramón and Mary, who were as attentive and charming as we remembered them, served us this truly delicious paella with a bottle of champagne, followed by an exquisite cheesecake and carrot cake. I’m afraid there’s not enough room to show you all the food pics, but this paella speaks for itself, doesn’t it? To top it off and already by the pool, Mary bought us a melon and passion fruit smoothie that was incredibly refreshing.

After this delicious experience, we went to the spa, expecting the sauna to get rid of all the food excess we had delightfully endured, of course. Another pleasant surprise was to greet Elena, my very talented hair and makeup artist, who made me look like a star on my wedding day. We definitely look stressed in the jacuzzi, don’t we?

Then we quickly got ready for dinner and Victor insisted on taking a photo of me at the grand entrance where we walked in for the very first time as husband and wife. It was a perfect start of the evening. We had delicious Mallorcan cheese, grapes and some nuts accompanied by red wine. Later on, we ordered a tonic for hubby and a red tea for myself while enjoying live music performed by Johan. We thought he was really good and clapped enthusiastically although not everyone else did so. We had to laugh when Johan said he didn’t know whether we were clapping or killing mosquitos. Hilarious!

After a delightful breakfast on Saturday morning we continued with an exhilarating long walk on the beach and arrived at “our pier”. We remembered how Phil Flannigan, our best man at our wedding, vacated it with elegance for us so that the best photos ever could be taken. Victor read my mind because as I was remembering how he grabbed me in his arms, he went for it and did just that. Perfect, like our wedding song. On return and after a soothing shower, we put on our bath robes and went out to the terrace at the Belive Grand Palace de Muro hotel to finally saviour the bubbly whilst looking at the sea. While waiting for sunset Victor and I agreed that if we had to do it all again, we wouldn’t change a single thing of our wedding. All the staff were charming and efficient as always: Fina, Ramón, Mary, Ezequiel, Stefan, Elena, among many others. We’re specially grateful to Tim for being so attentive and on top of things before they even happen, a lifesaver. Mallorca is the perfect wedding destination, not only because of its incredible beauty and its wonderful climate all year around, but because of its people and high quality services. There really isn’t a better place in the world to get married!