I’m always wary of recommending but below businesses I do not hesitate to trust.

TVMEDMALLORCA

Thanks to this brilliant company I now have unlimited high speed 4g internet and endless quality television channels, including I’m told 30,000 films in English. Six-month packages available. Any problems (last week’s storm etc) and they dash back to fix it for a minimal charge. So for excellent TV and Internet, plus outstanding technical support at an affordable price, do give them a ring on:971 416 565 English 687 493 804 Spanish 659 130 628.



TRIPLE A RENTALS

For those wary of booking a reasonably priced hire car online, only to find yourself being forced to pay a fortune for insurance, an extra driver, child seats, late arrival etc. I highly recommend Triple A Rentals. This long-established family-owned business prides itself on: No hidden extras and no charge for adding drivers or baby seats. No deposits required. Ever accommodating, they are equally happy to arrange a long term, monthly or weekly deal. Van rentals available. Also included is free delivery to all ports. Above Puerto Portals.

Tel: 971 67 55 39.

BODHANA WELLNESS CENTRE

Bodhana is my haven for body and soul! For over 20 years, Bodhana Wellness Centre has been on hand 7 days a week with a wide variety of treatments, to massage away painful muscles, ease tension, and generally promote well-being. More highly trained therapists than necessary are always on call to accommodate spontaneous bookings and walk-in clients. Mobile therapists also available for home and boat visits, specialising in the highest standard of holistic treatments. Their gift vouchers make brilliant Christmas presents! Open 9:00-20:00 during the week:11:00-19:00 on weekends. 971 676 469.

SALLY’S ANGELS

(Including babysitting.) Looking for qualified childcare to enjoy a date-night? Sally’s Angels offer highly trained support and care from beginning to end of life. Post operative care, as well as highly qualified nannies and babysitters. For the elderly, unwell or homebound there are trained nurses, midwives, carers and companions to help with all necessary to ensure independence and comfort at home. Nothing too much trouble. These are real life Angels! Tel: 971 691 187/619 070 100.

DENISE BEAUTY

Looking for the best facial and some grooming? Denise is always my first stop for all beauty treatments. With excellent products and therapists you can trust for your nails and skin. Denise uses only top-quality brands Guinot, Gelish, Biodroga, Revitalash, Sans Soucis, Shellac, Corpora and Montibello. For 31 years Denise has incorporated the newest technology, using top products on the market. Denise herself is a qualified chiropodist and only employs the most qualified therapists. Enjoy the tranquillity and wonderful aroma of the products. Tel: 971 677 136.

BAXTERS LIVIN

The Mallorca property market is booming, especially for estate Agent Graham Baxter who keeps his ears to the ground. Indeed, there’s very little he doesn’t know or can’t find. Graham founded Baxter Marine in Puerto Portals 30 years ago and has been 40 years in the property business. His experience of local real estate exceptional, plus his enthusiasm to find the perfect property for each client, whether it be renting, buying or selling. “I love the business and am very knowledgeable of the values of real estate, together with new and second-hand yachts. “I like to help people live their dreams …it’s all about LIVIN!” His stylish office, opposite the Marina Portals Hotel, Portals Nous Tel:971 400 961/622 434 388.

WEBBS INTERNATIONAL REMOVALS

Webbs have specialised in moving all types of goods between the UK and the Balearics. Taking great pride in being fully legal, licenced and reliable, they have painlessly moved endless family’s possessions in both directions. Each item carefully packed to ensure everything arrives in perfect condition. If you value your goods, Webbs are highly recommended Tel:971 693 566/619 247 823.

RITA LAST INSURANCE SERVICES

Looking for the best option of insurance? I have known Rita Last since she was the efficient manageress of a large insurance company on the island. With over 20 years’ experience, she offers honest advice as she dedicates herself to each client, locating the most comprehensive bespoke insurance cover at the best price. Whether home, cars, boats or health insurance you can have total confidence in her in depth of knowledge and wise product advice. Tel: 618 327 307.

PORTALS PREMIER LAUNDRY

First stop for specialist cleaning for all your clothes, household and boat soft furnishings. Their revolutionary state-of-the-art new machines with high-tech wash programs can achieve virtual miracles. Also hailed as being the most eco-friendly on the market. Sweaty pillows returned plumped up free of any lurking bugs. Their wide range of cleaning services include ironing, in-situ rug and carpet cleaning and an antibacterial wash formula using highest quality products. Collection and delivery of cleaning island wide, catering to the yachting industry, restaurants and hotels. 24 hour hotline 606 859 560.

TIP TOP MALLORCA

For over 35 years offering top quality products, reliable experienced installation and helpful aftercare. Their innovative concertina mosquito doors have been a life-changer! They fitted my awnings brilliantly, and I am forever grateful for the special sound-proofed bedroom windows they recently installed that have been tested to the extreme. Also installing all the latest innovative products for sun protection to the highest specification German award winning Markilux awnings and Corradi Pergola systems. For experience, quality and advice I always advise Tip Top. Tel: 971 693 004.

MALLORCA EXPRESS REMOVALS

Reliable weekly service to UK-Mallorca-UK for deliveries and removals. 6 vans and storage. Call Jason +447831 846528 or 679 216 527.

MEDITERREANEAN QUALITY CARE SERVICES

Supply all types of disability and medical equipment to hire along with everything and anything needed to care and rehabilitate after an injury operation. Also offering 24-hour home care package to help safe recovery in the comfort of your own surroundings.