A meander along the back roads was my pleasure this week. The rain had stopped and the weather was winter wonderful perfect. The sun wasn’t warm but it was there. The roads were empty and the resorts were sleeping. A perfect time to touch base with Mallorca in the winter.

First stop S’Arraco because that is where my hairdresser lives. Have to enjoy the smartening up process and catch up with his fascinating combination life as an author and hairdresser. I have followed him round locations in Mallorca for the past 12 years and now S’Arraco has captured his heart.

Then the adventure begins in the Puerto Andratx where the wind threatened my newly cut hair! Such is life because the blow along the seafront was just what I needed. The odd fishing boat and not much else happening there on my visit. On quiet days like this the possibility of being at one with the sea and the mountains is ever present.

Back road to Camp de Mar called me next. This route is deeply forested and the vision of Mallorca before any development is easily there to see. The road cuts between the forests on either side as the road finally bends into Camp de Mar. This resort is new build as far as the eye can see. Apartments, fine hotels, golf course and the favourite of so many of the locals of this area. On a windy day empty of people it was just magic. The sea and the sand to myself and then the search for lunch. Nothing open except a local bar busy with ‘menu del dia’ for the workers. A quick stop for a sandwich and a listen in to local banter and then on to the next part of the trip.

There is a great walk from Camp de Mar to Paguera through woods and then eventually sweeping into Paguera from Cala Fornells. I began the walk to get my feet out of the car but it was a taster walk for another day. A great day for a hike if I had started this bit of the trail earlier in the day.

Picked up the road again and headed by car via the good back road leading down to Paguera. It was here I met a brand new world of Lidl, Mercadona and supermarket car parks. Lidl is the new kid on the block here as it opened last March. This was a success for local people who were very tired of needing to get in the car to get to a supermarket. It also became very popular with the villa renters from Camp De Mar.

The site on the edge of town opposite an existing supermarket made it aesthetically acceptable and everyone is a winner. Many shops were open and people were sitting outside cafes. It was like entering another world and this is where the resident population of the area must live. The change in a five minute drive was remarkable and the coffee stop was good. A beachside walk was perfect here and all I met were a couple of dog walkers enjoying letting their dogs off the lead on the sand.

I have summer experiences of all these resorts as my family like to try new resort each weekend in the summer. Nothing of those times prepare you for the winter coat of the island. Some might even call it depressing but not me. I love the idea that the island is small enough to head off for an interesting view of a place in winter and still get back home within an hour. This south west corner of Mallorca is a great place to discover. Leave all you preconceptions about Magaluf behind as all these resorts have a particular winter charm worth exploring.

So I leave Paguera and catch up with the motorway to take me back to the more densely populated parts of the island. Then over to the mountains calling me back home to the Soller Valley. Every time I take a trip I appreciate what a glorious island we live on and there is still so much I haven’t seen. More trips next week – weather permitting – see you around somewhere soon…