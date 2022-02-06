On Saturday 29 January, members and guests enjoyed the annual Arts Society Mallorca exhibition at Son Muntaner Golf.

Once again, the standard of work was very high, and the chairman Tim had a difficult time choosing the winners for the two awards: one for the adults, and one for the students.

Tim finally picked Sheona Smith from the main exhibition and Connor Iggulden from the students from King Richard III College.

Not only was the standard of the art exemplary, but the atmosphere and presentation of the event was excellent.

Congratulations to the committee of the society who worked very hard to pull it off.

A History of Wine

Coming up soon, on the evening of Tuesday 8th February at 19.30 at Son Muntaner Golf you can join in with a great evening focused on wine. Wine has been part of our global society for over 7,000 years, and the story tells of its origin and appearance in all societies across the Mediterranean and through Europe. There is rich evidence of the role wine has played in these societies and how it became an important component of faith, well-being and festivity. Drawings, paintings, engravings, buildings, pottery and wine labels themselves all contribute to the story.

The evening will be presented by David Wright who has been a wine retailer, importer and distributor for 30 years. Over the last three decades he has refined a fascinating evening entitled, “A Brief Story of Wine”, which, if you like a tipple or are just interested in cultural history, is a great subject to spend an evening learning more about. As usual with any Arts Society event, there will be wine and other drinks served after the talk, so a chance to learn about your drink before enjoying it! You can contact them via email Mallorca@theartssociety.org for tickets.

Coming events for the Arts Society include: Tuesday 8 Mar The history and material culture of Moorish Spain, Tuesday 10 May Cèzanne & Van Gogh Death as a Career Move, Tuesday 14 June.

The Art and Culture of Fin de Siècle Vienna, You can see more details at http://www.theartssociety.org/mallorca

Network baby

If you didn’t already know it, Mallorca is a place where your reputation and who you know and who knows you goes a long way to helping you and any business or venture you have in mind succeed. There are quite a few choices for you to try out if you want to network and meet business people, including some which cost quite a bit of money, or have some particular membership criteria. I used to be a member of LACE back in the day, which was a women’s only business networking group, and I met a lot of nice women through that group, I have recently been invited to speak at a Women in Business network event on February 24, and on the following day I am involved in an open business lunch for anyone who wishes to attend (male or female).

Both of these events should be fun, reasonably affordable and yet valuable to attend. I will let you know more about them when I have more info, or you can email me on majorcamallorcapodcast@gmail.com P.S. The Arts Society events are another great opportunity to meet people.

Looking for guests!

Talking of the podcast, Oliver and myself are always on the lookout for guests to interview, so if you have an interesting story about your life in Majorca then please do email and let me know about yourself.