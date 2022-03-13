Only two weeks until the clocks go forward and time for a spring clean. Below are businesses I do not hesitate to recommend.

BUSINESS OF THE WEEK

PORTALS PREMIER LAUNDRY

First stop for a spring clean offering specialist cleaning for all your clothes, household and boat soft furnishings. Their revolutionary state-of-the-art new machines with high-tech wash programs can achieve virtual miracles. Also hailed as being the most eco-friendly on the market. Sweaty pillows returned plumped up free of any lurking bugs. Their wide range of cleaning services include ironing, in-situ rug and carpet cleaning and an antibacterial wash formula using highest quality products. Friendly helpful service. Collection and delivery of cleaning island wide, catering to the yachting industry, restaurants and hotels. 24 hour hotline 606 859 560.

HAIR WAVES EL TORO UNISEX HAIR SALON

A spring hair cut? Super talented Karen has been my hairdresser for decades and I’m excited by her lovely new salon. Sensible prices too. Wash, cut and dry from 35euros; wash and blow dry from 20euros; half head of highlights 40euros and root colour from only 30euros. She’s also excellent at men’s styling with a wash and cut from 20euros. Hair and make-up packages for special occasions and boat services. Open 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 1pm Saturdays. Tel:655 640 905 Gran Via 24 El Toro

BODHANA WELLNESS CENTRE above Puerto portals

Also collecting food, medication and warm clothes for Ukrain, Bodhana is a haven for body and soul, on hand 7 days a week with a wide variety of treatments, to massage away painful muscles, ease tension, and generally promote well-being. Highly trained therapists specialising in the highest standard of holistic treatments are always on call to accommodate spontaneous bookings and walk-in clients. Open 9:00-20:00 during the week:11:00-19:00 on weekends. 971 676 469.

DENISE BEAUTY, Portals Nous

Feel like some spring pampering? Denise is always my first stop for all beauty treatments. With excellent products and therapists you can trust for nails and skin. Denise uses only top-quality brands Guinot, Gelish, Biodroga, Revitalash, Sans Soucis, Shellac, Corpora and Montibello. For 31 years incorporating the newest technology, using top products on the market. Denise herself is a qualified chiropodist. Her gift vouchers make great presents. Enjoy the tranquillity and wonderful aroma of the products. Tel: 971 677 136.

COOL OASIS WATER SYSTEM

No more lugging plastic bottles! I am absolutely delighted with my new filtered drinking water tap fitted to my sink. Pure tasting water at a touch. After much research I chose Cool Oasis having tasted the purest water at a friend’s house and discovering they use a special Doulton ceramic filtration system that takes out the nasty chlorine without stripping healthy minerals. Delighted it was sensibly priced. Hot and chilled water options available. Highly professional, they took only an hour to install this compact unintrusive cylinder and impressively cleaned up after themselves. Tel: 664 743 994

BAXTERS LIVIN

The Majorca property market is booming, especially for estate Agent Graham Baxter who keeps his ears to the ground. Indeed, there’s very little he doesn’t know or can’t find. Graham founded Baxter Marine in Puerto Portals 30 years ago and has been 40 years in the property business. His experience of local real estate exceptional, plus his enthusiasm to find the perfect property for each client, whether it be renting, buying or selling. “I love the business and am very knowledgeable of the values of real estate, together with new and second-hand yachts. “I like to help people live their dreams …it’s all about LIVIN!” His stylish office, opposite the Marina Portals Hotel, Portals Nous Tel:971 400 961/622 434 388.

TVMEDMALLORCA

Thanks to TVMed I now have unlimited high speed 4g internet and endless quality television channels, including I’m told 30,000 films in English. Six-month packages available. Any problems (storms etc) and they dash back to fix it for a minimal charge. So for excellent TV and Internet, plus outstanding technical support at an affordable price, do give them a ring on:971 416 565 English 687 493 804 Spanish 659 130 628

SALLY’S ANGELS (including babysitting)

Last week my friend had an adult’s party, put all the children in one room and organised Sally’s Angels to take care of the children. Sorted. Sally’s Angels offer highly trained support and care from beginning to end of life. Post operative care, as well as highly qualified nannies and babysitters. For the elderly, unwell or homebound there are trained nurses, midwives, carers and companions to help with all necessary to ensure independence and comfort at home. Nothing too much trouble. These are real life Angels! Tel: 971 691 187/619 070 100.

TIP TOP MALLORCA

Looking to organise home improvements ready for spring? For over 35 years offering top quality products, reliable experienced installation and helpful aftercare. Their innovative concertina mosquito doors have been a life-changer! Highly recommended before summer. Tip Top fitted my awnings brilliantly, and I am forever grateful for the special sound-proofed bedroom windows they installed that have been tested to the extreme. They also offer all the latest innovative products for sun protection to the highest specification German award winning Markilux awnings and Corradi Pergola systems. For experience, quality and advice I always advise Tip Top. Tel: 971 693 004.

TRIPLE A RENTALS

For those wary of booking a reasonably priced hire car online, only to find yourself being forced to pay a fortune for insurance, an extra driver, child seats, late arrival etc. I highly recommend Triple A Rentals. This long-established family-owned business prides itself on: No hidden extras and no charge for adding drivers or baby seats. No deposits required. Ever accommodating, they are equally happy to arrange a long term, monthly or weekly deal. Van rentals available. Also included is free delivery to all ports. Above Puerto Portals Tel: 971 67 55 39.

WEBBS INTERNATIONAL REMOVALS

Webbs have specialised in moving all types of goods between the UK and the Balearics. Taking great pride in being fully legal, licenced and reliable, they have painlessly moved endless family’s possessions in both directions. Each item carefully packed to ensure everything arrives in perfect condition. If you value your goods, Webbs are highly recommended Tel:971 693 566/619 247 823.

RITA LAST INSURANCE SERVICES

Last but not least, I have known Rita Last since she was the efficient manageress of a large insurance company on the island. With over 20 years’ experience, she offers honest advice as she dedicates herself to each client, locating the most comprehensive bespoke insurance cover at the best price. Whether home, cars, boats or health insurance you can have total confidence in her in depth of knowledge and wise product advice. Tel: 618 327 307.