If you are one of those people who is interested in wine and what goes into the production from the first planting of a vine to the harvest to the fermentation and finally the bottling then the Ses Rotes Wine Community could be for you. Run by Dan and Emelie Marsh on their estate in Esporles, the community is into its second official year.

The estate hosts several varieties of grapes, and an equestrian centre as well. It is private property but for the members of the Wine Community it is a place to make new friends and learn about viticulture at their social events. There are numerous opportunities to join in with the team - from pruning, harvesting, pressing and bottling. It is a great way to understand a bit more about the process and meet some new faces.

I’m a founder member of the gang having been there at sunrise helping to harvest the grapes and I have to say that it is a rewarding, fun, and interesting to do. I’ve also met a wide range of people who have moved to live in Mallorca or come from the island, there is a great mixture of ages and nationalities in the community and it is very friendly.

If you want to get involved with the physical jobs then you can, or you can choose to be more of the “Wine Connoisseur” type of member, there isn’t any pressure either way.

Throughout the year Dan and Emelie plan to also have monthly drinks events for members and their friends and pop up events as and when, so it’s well worth becoming a member. Find out how to join at: sesrotes.com/community

A journey of riches

We have some very creative people living on our little island. Congratulations to Linda Ledwidge who has co-authored a new book called A Journey of Riches which is a collection of real-life advice designed to help you to reclaim your life, boost your motivation, and find the courage to keep moving forward on your own path to personal transformation. The book says that “It starts with YOU. What we focus on determines our outcome.” It encourages the reader to “Find the strength within, it’s never too late to turn around if you find yourself on the wrong path.” Linda tells me that “Proceeds go to the disabled and elderly Balinese in the west of the island of Bali.

The island has been hit hard by COVID with the disappearance of tourists. We will buy some of them food for a month!” Jeana Matichak the author of Finding Peace, said “A Journey of Riches series will draw you in and help you dig deep into your soul. These authors have unbelievable life stories of purpose inside of them. John Spender is dedicated to bringing peace, love and adventure to the world of his readers! Dive into this series, and you will be transformed!” You can see the book on Amazon (https://www.amazon.es/dp/1925919404), or visit Linda’s website for more information lindaledwidge.com

Livi launches her first album

Talking of creative people living on the island, Livi (Olivia Green) is an electronic/pop singer-songwriter, who has created a new sound through combining dark topics with memorable melodies. Born and raised in Majorca, with roots from the UK, she writes lyrics in both Spanish and English. Her influences are artists like Bjork, Billie Eilish and BANKS. Her first single was supported and played by BBC Introducing. She has played festivals and gigs in both Spain and the UK, performing with her band, together creating an unforgettable live experience. And her debut album Endless Goodbyes is set to be released in April 2022.

The concept of the album is not foreign, it is one which most individuals can relate to: the messy, heart wrenching teenage years still haunting you to this present day. The video for Endless Goodbyes was all filmed in Mallorca at Torrent de Pareis, Cuber, Puerto Andratx and Paguera. “The water was absolutely freezing but it was a really fun experience,” Livi told me about her experience of making the video. Best of luck Livi, I love your sound, and hope you do really well!

Majorca Mallorca podcast

