The clocks have sprung forward and its officially spring! Time to think about freshening up after a longer than usual winter. To clean, pamper and shrug off that winter darkness. Cleaning, pure drinking water at a touch, beauty and healing. Below are businesses I personally endorse after 35 years on the island.

COOL OASIS WATER SYSTEM

Just a small litre-bottle-size cylinder under my sink and now I have pure drinking water at a touch. No more lugging plastic bottles! My filtered drinking water tap has been a lifestyle changer. After much research I chose Cool Oasis after tasting the water at a friend’s house and discovering they use a special Doulton ceramic filtration system that takes out the nasty chlorine without stripping healthy minerals. Hot and chilled water options available. Highly professional, they took only an hour to install this compact unintrusive cylinder and impressively cleaned up after themselves. Tel. 664 743 994

DENISE BEAUTY, Portals Nous

Springtime and nothing like a relaxing deep cleansing, nourishing facial! Denise herself is a qualified chiropodist sorting out problem feet and removing painful corns for summer. Indeed, Denise is my first stop for all beauty treatments, constantly updating her technology, so I can relax knowing she uses only quality products and therapists I can trust for nails and skin. Top-quality brands Guinot, Gelish, Biodroga, Revitalash, Sans Soucis, Shellac, Corpora and Montibello. Looking for a present? Checkout her vouchers and luxury gift packs. Tel. 971 677 136.

HAIR WAVES EL TORO UNISEX HAIR SALON

Super talented Karen has been my hairdresser for decades and I’m excited by her lovely new salon. Sensible prices too. Wash, cut and dry from 35 €; wash and blow dry from 20 €; half head of highlights 40 € and root colour from only 30 €. She’s also excellent at men’s styling with a wash and cut from 20 €. Hair and make-up packages for special occasions and boat services. Open 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 1pm Saturdays. Tel. 655 640 905. Gran Via 24 El Toro, above Port Adriano.

TRIPLE A RENTALS

For those wary of booking a reasonably priced hire car online, only to find yourself being forced to pay a fortune for insurance, an extra driver, child seats, late arrival etc. I highly recommend Triple A Rentals. This long-established family-owned business prides itself on: No hidden extras and no charge for adding drivers or baby seats. No deposits required. Ever accommodating, they are equally happy to arrange a long term, monthly or weekly deal. Van rentals available. Also included is free delivery to all ports. Above Puerto Portals Tel. 971 675 539.

BODHANA WELLNESS CENTRE above Puerto portals

Now also a collection point for Ukraine donations!

Bodhana is a haven to relax for body and soul, with highly trained therapists on hand 7 days a week offering a wide variety of treatments, to massage away painful muscles, ease tension, and generally promote well-being. Therapists are always on call to accommodate spontaneous bookings and walk-in clients. Mobile therapists also available for home and boat visits, specialising in the highest standard of holistic treatments. Gift vouchers for that special someone. Open 9am-8pm during the week and 11am-7pm on weekends. Call 971 676 469.

TVMEDMALLORCA

Thanks to TVMed I now have unlimited high speed 4g internet and endless quality television channels, including I’m told 30,000 films in English. My TV viewing has never been better! Six-month packages available. Any problems (storms etc) and they dash back to fix it for a minimal charge. So for excellent TV and Internet, plus outstanding technical support at an affordable price, do give them a ring on 971 416 565; English 687 493 804; Spanish 659 130 628.

PORTALS PREMIER LAUNDRY

Portals Premier Laundry offers specialist cleaning for all your clothes, household and boat soft furnishings. Their revolutionary state-of-the-art new machines with high-tech wash programs can achieve virtual miracles. Also hailed as being the most eco-friendly on the market. Sweaty pillows returned plumped up free of any lurking bugs. Their wide range of cleaning services include ironing, in-situ rug and carpet cleaning and an antibacterial wash formula using highest quality products. Collection and delivery of cleaning island wide, catering to the yachting industry, restaurants and hotels. 24 hour hotline 606 859 560.

BAXTERS LIVIN

The Majorca property market is booming, especially for estate Agent Graham Baxter who keeps his ears to the ground. Indeed, there’s very little he doesn’t know or can’t find. Graham founded Baxter Marine in Puerto Portals 30 years ago and has been 40 years in the property business. His experience of local real estate exceptional, plus his enthusiasm to find the perfect property for each client, whether it be renting, buying or selling. “I love the business and am very knowledgeable of the values of real estate, together with new and second-hand yachts. “I like to help people live their dreams… it’s all about LIVIN!” His stylish office, opposite the Marina Portals Hotel, Portals Nous Tel. 971 400 961 · 622 434 388.

SALLY’S ANGELS (including babysitting)

Looking for qualified childcare to enjoy a special occasion? Sally’s Angels offer highly trained support and care from beginning to end of life. Reliable post operative care, as well as highly qualified nannies and babysitters. For the elderly, unwell or housebound there are trained nurses, midwives, carers and companions to help with all necessary to ensure independence and comfort at home. Nothing too much trouble. These are real life Angels! Tel. 971 691 187 · 619 070 100.

WEBBS INTERNATIONAL REMOVALS

Webbs have specialised in moving all types of goods between the UK and the Balearics. Taking great pride in being fully legal, licenced and reliable, they have painlessly moved endless family’s possessions in both directions. Each item carefully packed to ensure everything arrives in perfect condition. If you value your goods, Webbs are highly recommended Tel. 971 693 566 · 619 247 823.

TIP TOP MALLORCA

Need a modern new shade for the summer? For over 35 years offering top quality products, reliable experienced installation and helpful aftercare. Their innovative concertina mosquito doors have been a life-changer! They fitted my awnings brilliantly, and I am forever grateful for the special sound-proofed bedroom windows they recently installed that have been tested to the extreme. Also installing all the latest innovative products for sun protection to the highest specification German award winning Markilux awnings and Corradi Pergola systems. For experience, quality and advice I always advise Tip Top. Tel. 971 693 004.

MALLORCA EXPRESS REMOVALS

Mallorca Express has been running removals and delivery services between its bases in Dewsbury, Yorkshire and Palma, Mallorca for over 30 years. They can deliver any item or load from a small package to a complete house removal. Cars, motorbikes, boats, jet skis and other vehicles can all be transported safely and securely. They can provide storage solutions in both the UK and Mallorca for any period of time and at highly competitive rates. They offer a reliable 10-day door-to-door service to UK-Majorca-UK for deliveries and removals, 6 vans and storage. Contact Jason on +44 7831-846528 or 679-216527.