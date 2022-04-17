“We live in a time where fashion has become fast. Brands produce clothing and collections fast; customers are pushed to consume fast and the lifetime of a piece of clothing is fast.”

Just before the crisis the buzz on saving the environment and making Majorca more sustainable was loud and noisy. Many companies started their change, and many lost their way during the hard time we have had the last years. Swedish owned House of Kimåne is a very special business that try very hard with a unique idea, they do slow fashion. I went to their shop in Calle Missió in Palma this week to see what they can offer and also to talk about a very interesting event that they have created and that will take place on April 23.

Arriving at the shop I find Sofia with two happy customers, and she is in the middle of explaining the process of making your own shoes. “There will be workshops later on this spring, I am just trying to find a good date,” she says. The shoes remind me of the famous espadrilles but here each pair is unique with a special touch, it can be a handmade button or a special fabric. “We are an independent slow fashion brand. We focus on creating timeless and unique pieces that inspire women to feel confident and empowered. All of our creations are made from up cycled materials.

We do not believe in fast fashion. We are part of the change we want to see in the fashion industry. Different, small production, limited collections, size inclusive and importantly, minimal waste. Our goal is to make women feel comfortably chic, confident, and empowered wearing our garments. What we wear is a form of self-expression.”

“We are a Mother-Daughter Duo,” she says and smiles. “I know that now a days it is quite rare but really enjoy working with mum.”

The Background

Sofia studied International Hotel & Tourism management at university in Brussels. She has worked in hotels but also enjoyed some good years working with Real Estate. She is naturally service-minded and is talented in finding and achieving the best solutions for her clients. She loves to get to know and work with people. That’s the reason why when she’s at the store, she’s at her best.

Eva was taught how to sew by her grandmother when she was 12-years-old. It’s a skill and a passion which she has enjoyed and mastered ever since. She has worked as an anaesthetic nurse so it’s certain to say that she’s excellent with needles.

What happens when you take the time to find a timeless piece of clothing that has so much history and craftsmanship put into it? With the bonus of having, it tailored to your measurements, it becomes a staple in your wardrobe that you will cherish and look after, and we’d like to think that it becomes a collectible for years to come. Therefore we have crafted the Kimåne robe collection.

We create our Kimånes by redesigning and upcycling second-hand djellabas, takchitas and kaftans. These are beautiful traditional Moroccan garments and depending on the style they are the go-to pieces to be worn at home to receive guests, out on the streets or for celebrations. We mainly work with djellabas which is a garment that’s versatile, comfortable and stylish, just like our Kimånes.

Djellabas are typically ankle-length and have a loose hood, called kob which can be used to protect the head and face from sun, sand and wind or to carry groceries. Traditionally, only men wore djellabas but during the Moroccan womens emancipation movement the 1940’s, women started to wear them as a liberating symbol that went against the traditions of specific garments for men and women. Today, they are now a wardrobe staple for both men and women.

The djellabas are tailored from start to finish. The women begin by choosing the fabric they like in their local market or store and in addition they choose the ribbons and buttons to be added before the garment is made to measure. The combinations are perfectly matched to the fabric, and this is achieved by choosing the silk before the ribbons and buttons are made by hand using Moroccan craftsmanship. The silk is made from cactus, in most cases agave plants. The djellabas can be plain and simple or embellished for formal occasions.

Each piece is carefully selected by us on our travels to Marrakech. We purchase the second-hand djellabas, takchitas, kaftans and ribbons from men and women at local markets. We have so much fun while we get to know them, and we’ve built up a personal relation and connection with them.

The djellabas are often stitched together by hand so we spend quite some time opening them up. We remove the buttons but of course we save them since so much time has gone into creating them. We use them to make jewellery and to decorate the shoes which we make upon order in summer.

We bring back everything to Palma and where we sort and wash everything. We begin to remove stains and repair some holes and tares before we can move along to the redesigning process. We also organise them so that we know which ones are suitable for our summer and winter collection.

To create a Kimåne, we open the djellabas and remove the hoods. We also decide on whether we will keep the original ribbons or if we will replace the m with new ones. If we remove the ribbons, we save to use them for other products. Nothing is thrown away.

So much detail, time and craftsmanship has gone into creating the djellabas and eventually our Kimånes. We therefore take pride in following the story of our pieces and continue to tailor them to our clients.

Sofia is hosting her first educational clothes swap on April 23 at the Sa Caravana Café at Plaza Patines at 13.00. You can bring clothes to the shop before the event (max 10 pieces) and if you do you will get tokens that will work as money on the day to swap for other clothes.