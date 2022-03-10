Dear Sir,

In your Viewpoint (Is NATO partly to blame? Majorca Daily Bulletin, Thursday March 10) you have expressed an opinion that few other commentators have dared to voice.

Some years ago NATO made a strategic mistake by promising Ukraine eventual membership of the Alliance. Should they not have recognised this mistake in recent months? Losing face would have been preferable to the devastation and loss of life that this unfortunate nation is now faced with.

If you live next door to violent and crazy neighbours isn’t it best to try and keep a safe distance from them?

Yours faithfully

George Tunnell