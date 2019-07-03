Violinist Vasko Vassilve to perform at Bellver Castle. 07-07-2018

Shares:

Palma’s Bellver castle will be the stage for a great musical and dance show that the famous violinist born in Sofia (Bulgaria), Vasko Vassilev, has prepared with the pianist Miquel Estelrich, which will also feature the participation of the International famed dancer Yuhui Choe and the leading dancer of the London Royal Ballet, Nehemiah Kish.

The event for all musical and dance lovers of Majorca is on July 17 at 21.30. With the heading of Night of the full moon, a fantastic evening is assured withworks by Bach, Schubert, Kreisler, Chopin, Debussy, Tchaikovsky... The Association of Friends of Music

Of the Balearic Islands (Associació d’Amics de la Música de les Illes Balears) is behind the organisation of the show, and also behind having Vassilev return to perform on the island after performing last summer at the 6th Edition of Santanyi’s International music Festival. The violinist was the star of the concert of Caló den Buscques in Cala Figuera in the municipality of Santanyi, that gathers each year more than 2,000 people and last year broke its record with Vassilev's performance.

The tickets for Night of the full moon can be purchased through ticketib.com and at Casa

Martí, with prices ranging from 20 to 30 euros depending on the seat locatioin (in the Castle’s courtyard or under the arches). The show has the support of Bellver Castle, the City’s History Museum, Palma City Council and Mallorca Heritage.

Vasko Vassilev

Was born in Sofia and began violin lessons at the age of five. He was sent by the Bulgarian government to the Moscow Conservatory to continue his training, which he expanded to the Guildhall School of Music and London’s Royal College of Music. He gained significant international violin competitions such as Jacques Thibaud in Paris and the Paganini contest in Genoa (Italy).

He has been the concertmaster of the Royal Opera House of London since he was 23 years and has also been a frequent guest as Concertino of the London Symphony Orchestra, Philharmonia and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

He has performed in more than 20 countries and has worked with many musicians from other disciplines and styles, including Plácido Domingo, Sting, Ronnie Wood and Erasure. He is the founder of the instrumental group Laureate and has an extensive discography.

Yuhui Choe

The Korean dancer Yuhui Choe is the first soloist in the London Royal Ballet.Born in Fukuoka, she settled in Paris at the age of 14, where she won the second prize at the

International dance competition in Paris 2000. In 2002 she won the first prize and the prize

of Contemporary Dance at the Prix de Lausanne and joined the Royal Ballet. She has been awarded the Best Female Artist (classical) at the National Circle Critics awards in 2008 and in 2016 was nominated for the Asian Women Awards (Art and culture). Many renowned choreographers have created roles especially for her.

Nehemiah Kish

Born in Detroit, United States, Nehemiah Kish was trained at the Canadian Ballet National School. He was named the main dancer for Canada’s National Ballet in 2005. In 2008 he was again appointed the main dancer at the Royal Danish Ballet and later he joined London’s Royal Ballet as a main dancer in 2010. He has danced a wide repertoire of roles, both classical and contemporary.

Miquel Estelrich

Born in Palma (Majorca), piano professor and founder of the Balearic Islands Superior Conservatory of Music, of which he has been their director. He has performed as a soloist with orchestras, recitals or chamber music main halls and auditoriums in Spain, Italy, Portugal, France, Austria, China, the Kennedy Centre in Washington, etc.

He is one of the pianists that have highlighted the recovery and diffusion of Majorcan composers, which has appeared in 23 albums and music editions. In 1987 he received the National award of The Spanish Ministry of Culture for his book Majorcan Composters”(Compositors mallorquins). He holds a PhD from the Balearic Islands University and is a pianist with the Balearic Islands’s Symphony Orchestra.