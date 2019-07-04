Emily Ratajkowski was at the bar Nana, at the Plaça del Mercat in Palma. 04-07-2019 R.D.

American, actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, one of the best-known instagramers and social media life coach on the planet, is spending a few days in Majorca.

She is accompanied by her husband, Sebastian Bear-Mc Clard, whom she married last year.

The model leaves no one indifferent with the images she hangs with more or less clothes.

The couple, who are staying at a luxurious hotel, are enjoying their stay discovering the most idyllic coves and corners of the island.

As a good social media life coach, Ratajkowski publishes stories, videos and photographs on the social networks, but without revealing she is on the island.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Never coming home Una publicación compartida de Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) el 2 Jul, 2019 a las 1:05 PDT