Melanie 2.jpg

09-07-2019

American actress Melanie Griffith is on holiday with her girlfriends on Majorca and is also visiting Ibiza and Formentera.

Melanie 1.jpg

Antonio Banderas ex-wife has put up on her Instagram the places she has visited from taking a dip in Cala Deya to watching a beautiful sunset in Es Vedrà.

Melanie 3.jpg

The actress has always liked travelling through Spain and on this occasion has brought along American jewelry designer Loree Rodkin on her trip.

