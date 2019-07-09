Melanie is on holiday in Majorca
2019-07-09 11:25:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
American actress Melanie Griffith is on holiday with her girlfriends on Majorca and is also visiting Ibiza and Formentera.
Antonio Banderas ex-wife has put up on her Instagram the places she has visited from taking a dip in Cala Deya to watching a beautiful sunset in Es Vedrà.
The actress has always liked travelling through Spain and on this occasion has brought along American jewelry designer Loree Rodkin on her trip.