Paco de Lucia exhibition. 12-07-2019

On Thursday night a unique exhibition was opened at Es Baluard museum in honour of the late Spanish virtuoso flamenco guitarist, composer, and record producer, Paco de Lucia, who died in 2014 and spent the last 12 years of his life living in Majorca.

The exhibition of paintings, photographs, guitars, compositions has been organised Club Ultima Hora and curated by Tomeu Coll.

It reveals the most intimate and unique aspect of the musician and composer through photographs taken by of Gabriela Canseco, his widow. It runs until August 25.