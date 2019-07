Scene from the film The Lion King. 16-07-2019

Shares:

Coming to Palma on Friday 19 July, is the new disney film The Lion King in English.

Starring Donald Glover, Beyoncé and Seth Rogen and directed by Jon Favreau.

The film will be screening at Rivoli Aficine in Palma and on Monday 22 July in Mahon (Minorca).

Check What's On in print for showtimes.