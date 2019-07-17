Carla Bruni Sarkozy during a concert. 17-07-2019 REUTERS

Carla Bruni’s concert in Port Adriano on July 25 was yesterday cancelled by promoters OK Events Agency.

The concert was part of the line up for this year’s Port Adriano Music Festival which, as it has previously, will go ahead as usual.

However, OK Events Agency, issued a statement yesterday confirming that the Bruni concert has been “postponed”, but gave no official reason.

However, for those who have already bought tickets, they are entitled to a full refund by contacting OK Events Agency directly.

Port Adriano Music Festival was keen to stress yesterday that its festival will go ahead as planned and the opening concert will be taking place this weekend when Gregory Porter takes to the stage on Sunday night.

Other concerts include Village People, Maceo Parker, Melody Gardot, Tony Hadley and Nena.