Monday, 5 August

FIESTAS

Arta, Sant Salvador. 09.00: Release of doves at the Petra Cross. 19.00: Procession - bigheads, pipers, band of music. From the town hall. 22.00: Supper (reservations by midday at the town hall), tribute to Spanish pop group Mecano. Plaça Conqueridor. 24.00: FIREWORKS.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 21.00: Urban dance. Plaça Costa.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.00: Pets contest; 20.00: Foam party with DJ. Plaça Cervantes.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 21.00: Tapas night. Placeta Tarongers. 22.00: Local bands - Maria Jaume, Desit Jazz. Convent Cloister.

Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 19.00: Procession, raising of the banner and ringing of bells. Passeig Jaume III / Parish church.

Playa de Muro (Ses Casetes des Capellans), Sant Llorenç. 21.15: Lanterns' procession. 22.30: Supper with vegetable pastries.

Santa Eugènia. 11.00: "Jewel" races. C. Església. 19.30: Tribute to senior citizens. Les Escoles. 22.00: Playback contest; 00.30: FIREWORKS. Les Escoles.

Selva, Sant Llorenç. 18.30: Zumba. Plaça Major. 19.30: "Jewel" races. C. Cicers. 20.30: Charity supper - pa amb oli, trempó salad, etc. Twelve euros. Plaça Major. 24.00: The soapy pine. Plaça Major.



Tuesday, 6 August

FIESTAS

Arta, Sant Salvador. 10.00: Procession - bigheads, pipers, band of music. From the town hall. 18.00: Water party for children. Sports centre. 20.00: Solemn eucharist. 22.00: Night party - Orquestra Oasis, Orquestra Big Marítim, The Wateques, Sustrandos. Plaça Conqueridor.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 21.00: Concert by Trivox (flamenco). At Es Fortí.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 12.00: Aquagym. Son Bauló beach. 18.00: Watermelon eating contest; 20.30: Children's entertainment with Cucorba. Plaça Cervantes.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 17.00: Children's water party. Sports centre. 21.00: Variety night, tapas. Plaça Jaume I.

Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 19.30: Rhythmic gymnastics. Plaça Espanya.

Playa de Muro (Ses Casetes des Capellans), Sant Llorenç. 21.00: Summer festival.

Portocolom. 21.00: Lanterns procession. From the commercial pier.

Sant Elm. 20.30: Paella. Sports centre.

Selva, Sant Llorenç. 18.30: Farmers' Olympics. Plaça Major. 20.00: Thirtieth anniversary event for Selva Radio. Placeta Església / Town hall. 21.00: Table games. Plaça Major.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 21.00: Trempó Majorcan salad; 22.00: Playback contest. Plaça Vila.

MUSIC

Andratx. 22.00: Rita Barber (fado, jazz). Son Mas (town hall). 15 euros.

Paguera. 21.30: Six Tenors. Auditorium, C. Pins. 12-22 euros.

Sa Pobla. 22.30: Sa Pobla Jazz Festival - Catherine Russell (US jazz singer); Grammy award-winner. Plaça Major. Free.