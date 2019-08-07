New club in Palma. 07-08-2019

Avocado lovers agree that it is one of the most flavoursome and exquisite of foods. And it is now being celebrated, as Avocado Club has opened in Palma. At Paseo Mallorca 34, the restaurant specialises in dishes based on avocado.

The philosophy of Avocado Club means colourful and generous servings as well as, of course, the avocado. Located in the centre of Palma, you will find a restaurant with a menu that is bursting with delicious combinations.

Families, couples, groups of friends; for everyone it is good to have an excuse to eat healthily. The avocado is a delicacy which, because of its numerous properties, allows this. Originally from Central America, it is high in vegetable oils and fats.

Whether you are a sportsperson or not, avocados undoubtedly give you, among other things, increased energy, reduced inflammation of the joints and help in stabilising cardiac rhythm.

Avocado Club, the new restaurant specialising in this tasty delicacy, has combinations which, at very reasonable prices, allow you to enjoy numerous dishes and to accompany them with a soft drink or, better still, Rosemary Water.

Information

Paseo Mallorca 34, Palma

Monday to Thursday: 11.00 to 23.00

Friday and Saturday: 11.00 to 24.00

Sunday: closed

Telephone: 649 666 638

www.avocadoclub.es/index.html; info@avocadoclub.es