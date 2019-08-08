Queen Forever in Alcudiamar. 08-08-2019

Thursday, 8 August

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 22.00: Foam party and DJs. Sports ground.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 19.00: Children's theatre with Bibliomobil from Circ Bover. Plaça Pinar. 21.00: Sports dance, line dance, swing. Plaça Costa.

Campos, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 21.00: Official opening of the fiestas, followed by procession by the band of music. Plaça Major. 22.00: Night of music - Campos Band of Music, Cor Ciutat de Mallorca and Cor de Cambra de Conservatori de Felanitx choirs. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 12.00: Aquagym. Son Bauló beach. 21.00: Andalusia Night - flamenco dance, music, tapas, drinks. Plaça Cervantes.

Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 12.00: Solemn mass. 17.00: Traditional games. Costa des Pou. 19.00: Children's entertainment with Mel i Sucre. Placeta Tarongers. 22.00: Theatre. Plaça Jaume I. 24.00: Fire crackers.

Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 19.30: Children's parade - bigheads, pipers; 20.00: Rhythmic gymnastics. Plaça Espanya.

Palmanova. 20.30: Opening address. 21.00: Ball de bot. 22.15: Bingo.

Portals Nous/Bendinat. 18.00: Processions. Football ground. 20.00: Batucada. 21.30: Cinema - "Campeones".

Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 22.00: Concert - Miquel Mariano (vocals), Ricard Ramisa (piano). Plaça Ajuntament.

Selva, Sant Llorenç. 19.00: Rhythmic gymnastics. Plaça Major. 20.30: Tapas route, music in the square. 23.30: Night party - El Hombre 80, Feeling, DJ. In the park.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. From 20.00: Sunset Party - Salvatge Cor, other acts and DJs; wear white. Pou Major.

MUSIC

Andratx. 22.00: Julia Colom Quartet (jazz). Son Mas (town hall). 15 euros.

Bunyola. 21.00: Goran Levi Trio. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.

Deya. 21.00: Deya International Music Festival - Sergio Bustos (guitar, vocals), Alfredo Oyagüez (piano); Piazzolla, Vargas and others. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Marratxi. 21.00: Massa Jazz Quartet. Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.

Palma. 21.00: Cecilia Berkovich, Josep Colomé (violins), Amparo Lacruz, Jeroen den Herder (cellos), Marta Zabaleta, Noemi Dalmau, Andreu Riera (pianos), plus ball de bot dance. Monestir de Santa Clara, C. Can Fonollar. 12 euros.

Port Canonge. 20.30: Banyalbujazz - Cafe 3 Trio.

Puerto Alcudia. 21.00: Queen Forever - Bohemian Rhapsody 2019 Tour. Alcudiamar. Free.

Puerto Portals. 18.00-24.00: The Sunset Market - at 21.30, Monkey Doo (swing).

Sa Pobla. 20.30: Traveling School Jam Session. Plaça Major. Free.

Valldemossa. 20.30: Cristina Villalonga (jazz singer), Albert Bover (piano). Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. 15 euros.

Friday, 9 August

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 19.00: Nordic walking - cultural route. From Plaça Rector Sebastià Jaume. 22.30: Pa amb oli celebration for anniversary of Grup d'Esplai El Cercle. Six euros in advance. Plaça Vila.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 19.00: Holi colours festival. Plaça Costa.

Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 19.00: Judo. Plaça Pins. 20.00: Procession by the band of cornets and drummers; opening address. 21.30: Total Dance group. Plaça Pins.

Campos, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.00: Festival of "bigheads" - dance of bigheads, pipers, traditional games and music. Plaça Major. 21.30: Pa amb oli supper (tickets, eight euros, to be bought by Wednesday), followed by dance night. Plaça S'Estació.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 17.30: The soapy pole. Old pier. 21.00: Open-air supper (registrations had to have been made by Friday last week); music from Geminis Pop Band. Plaça Cervantes. 23.00: Nit de l'Auba - the legendary sunrise party. DJs Miguel Bastida, Manu Sánchez, Adrian Scarlett, David Mathieu. Ten euros (up to 01.00); Santa Margalida residents free (up to 01.30 and with ID). Sports centre.

El Toro. 17.00: Children's entertainment and races. Plaça Europa.

Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 17.00: "Garrova Estrucada" party - parade, DJ. Plaça Espanya / Plaça Rufino Carpena. 23.00: Night party - Miaulos, Toninaina, IPops, DJ. Plaça Espanya.

Palmanova. 18.00: Traditional games for the family. 20.00: Street dance. 01.00: DJ.

Playa de Muro (Ses Casetes des Capellans), Sant Llorenç. From 19.00: Evening party - Cirko, Madona and DJs.

Porreres, Sant Roc. 18.30: Firing of rockets, raising of banners, demons, bigheads, band of music, procession. Town hall / Plaça Església. 20.30: Opening address. Auditorium. 22.00: Concert - Ismael Serrano. Monti-Sion. 20 euros for Porreres residents; 30 euros otherwise. 22.00: Folk dance. Plaça Església. 22.30: Music from Miquel Aguiló, Tomeu de Sa Roqueta, Two-M. Plaça Vila.

Portals Nous/Bendinat. 12.30: Sandcastle contest. 18.00: Treasure hunt and challenge. 21.00: Trempó Majorcan salad. 21.30: Tortilla contest. 22.00: Professional cocktails. 22.30: Concert - The Cassettes, followed by DJ.

Sant Elm. 20.30: MOORS AND CHRISTIANS. On the beach. 22.30: Night party - Orquestra Berimbau, Val Nou, DJ. Sports centre.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. From 19.30: Es Vernissage - night of music, art and culture in the streets. Opening at Plaça Església.

Selva, Sant Llorenç. 19.00: "Jewel" races. Football ground. 20.30: Compline. 21.30: Folk dance - Aires de Muntanya. In the park. 23.30: Selva Pop Rock - Baix'n'Nicotina, Islanders, Maria 'n' Ganxa, DJ. Plaça Major.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.00: Water games at the municipal pool. 18.30: Children's party. Plaça Son Morey. 21.30: Folk night - Es Capoll Llarg pipers, Qanarussa, Música Nostra. Can Bril.

MUSIC

Formentor. 20.30: Ruben Mendoza (violin), Vladim Gladkov (piano); Beethoven and others. Formentor Hotel. From 35 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Natalia Korshunova (piano); Chopin, Tchaikovsky and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 12 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Rise On Fire, Prayers Of Nobody and other bands. Sa Feixina Park. Free.

Port Adriano. 22.00: Tony Hadley. 27-77 euros. www.portadriano.com

Sa Pobla. 21.00: Greg Burk (piano) jam session. Plaça Major. Free.

Sant Jordi (Palma). From 17.00: Adala Dub Soundsystem and various bands; food trucks, market. Free.

Sineu. 20.30: Xanguito Quartet. Sant Francesc Cloister. Free.